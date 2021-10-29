Showpiece wool property has been snapped up

One of Australia's showpiece wool properties has been snapped up.



The much filmed and photographed Spring Ponds Station near Goulburn in the NSW Southern Tablelands has been bought by a Sydney buyer.



The much admired 521.49 hectare (1288 acre) property has been featured in a number of Woolmark and Australian Wool Innovation promotional campaigns.

Agents are tight lipped on the selling price but it is believed to have been between $8.5-$9 million.

Skye Ward admitted it was going to be "a wrench" to leave their property after more than a century of family ownership.

"I love living here so much ... it's such a special place."

The Wards run a 3500 fine wool merino sheep flock on Spring Ponds.

As well as being prime grazing country, Spring Ponds is steeped in history, the old slab cabin at Spring Ponds is one of the earliest examples of slab buildings from the property's 1820s European settlement.

It was first settled in 1826 to make it among the first choice farm lands picked as the European colony expanded beyond Sydney.



"It is such a huge wrench for me to have to leave but we have expanded our farming business," Skye said, as she explained why they reluctantly made the decision to farewell land owned by her family since 1911.

The old slab buildings at Spring Ponds are believed to be part of William Bradbury's original Banganga - (Aboriginal name for camping place).

Also known as Bungunna and later as Bunganya, it was finally to become today's Bungonia.

The old slab cabin at Spring Ponds is one of the earliest examples of slab construction after settlement.

The property became known as Spring Ponds, because of the string of ponds which crosses the property.

Spring Ponds is nestled in a private valley with alluvial flats and direct access to two major roads.

It is carved into 23 paddocks with troughs fed by the on-site solar powered spring, dams and Spring Ponds Creek.

The property is ideal for wool production, prime lambs, beef cattle or fodder cropping, however the potential future uses of the property are unlimited.

The main homestead has loads of genuine character combining old world charm and new lifestyle conveniences. It features eight sizeable bedrooms, three bathrooms and ensuite.

For the day-to-day living, the home boasts two separate and spacious formal and informal living areas looking out onto well-established gardens.

There are also another two accommodation facilities on-site one is leased to long-term tenants and the other is a five-room shearers' quarters which over the years has been rented out to walking groups taking advantage of the proximity to the Bungonia Gorge.

The farm buildings consist of a five-stand shearing shed, workshop, machinery shed and old barn which can shelter 1200 sheep.

Other improvements include silo, solar pump, tanks and extensive trough system.

The property sale was handled by Elias Sleiman from @atRealty.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

The story Showpiece wool property has been snapped up first appeared on Farm Online.