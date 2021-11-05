WA SheepMaster ram sells to $90,000

The lot 2 ram that sold for $90,000.

Prices were red-hot at the SheepMaster Stud White Dog Lane ram sale, Albany, this afternoon.

Of the 59 WA-bred SheepMaster rams offered, 58 sold under the hammer for an average of $7898 and an impressive top of $90,000.

Offered in lot 2, the top-priced ram was purchased by Rainbows Rest SheepMaster Stud, Walkaway, owned by Des, Sue, Tristan and Jodi Reed.

The lot 1 ram that sold for $85,000.

The second top-priced ram was in lot 1, selling for $85,000 in a four-way purchase deal - by the Blackwood SheepMaster Stud, Boyup Brook, Montarna SheepMaster Stud, Arumpo, New South Wales, Wild Oat SheepMaster Stud, Beckom, NSW and Janaree SheepMaster Stud, Cobar, NSW.

The third highest price on the day was $30,000 for the ram in lot 3 that was purchased by Graeme and Stephen Ware, Leafdale, Queensland, and bidding on their behalf was Andrew Hodgson, White Dog Lane marketing and breeding consultant.

This ram in lot 3, sold for the third highest price of $30,000 at the SheepMaster Stud White Dog Lane ram sale, Albany.

