GGA appoints a new chief executive

Rikki Foss has been appointed chief executive officer of the Grower Group Alliance.

EXPERIENCED Western Australian agriculture executive and general manager Rikki Foss has been announced as the new Grower Group Alliance (GGA) chief executive officer.

The organisation's chairman Peter Roberts said Ms Foss had "excellent skills and experience", something the network of more than 60 grower groups and a collective membership exceeding 4000 farm enterprises would benefit from.

"The GGA is at an exciting stage of growth and the board is delighted to have someone of Rikki's calibre on board to lead the organisation through its next phase," Mr Roberts said.

"Rikki has strong commercial capability, extensive agricultural networks and experience in a range of areas including strategy and planning, financial accountability and risk management.

"She takes on the CEO role from Niki Curtis, who has done an outstanding job guiding the organisation for the last year in an interim role, and the board thanks her for her dedication and achievements."

Ms Foss's most recent role has been with WA-based grain accumulation and export business Plum Grove, where she has worked as a general manager and senior executive.

She has a rural background, and for several years has provided a grain consultancy role for her family's broadacre grain and livestock operation in WA's central grainbelt.

"Rikki will take up her position with the GGA on November 15 and her skillset and leadership style will be an asset for the organisation at a time when it is on an upward trajectory," Mr Roberts said.

The GGA, which is in a $4.38 million four-year agreement with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, has been focused on strengthening its innovative network of grower groups that connects strongly with industry.

"Evidence of the GGA's success includes its membership almost doubling in 18 months, and strong engagement by grower groups in its capacity building opportunities and brokered research, development and extension (RD&E) programs," Mr Roberts said.

The GGA is collaborating on the delivery of RD&E brokered programs valued (cash and in-kind) at more than $30m, one of which includes the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub).

Earlier this year, the Australian Government awarded the GGA $8m to lead the hub, and more recently provided an additional $2.5m for the SW hub to enable it to expand its scope.

In recent months, five staff have been appointed to the SW hub.

