Former ADF members stand up at harvest

THEY served their country in the armed forces now former Australian Defence Force workers are doing their part for the national interest by helping out labour-strapped farmers take off this year's massive grain crop.

Grain Producers Australia sent out hearty thanks for ex-ADF members who have participated in its Operation: Grain Assist program, linking up farmers and ex-ADF personnel willing to work over harvest.

In August, Operation Grain Harvest Assist was launched by former ADF volunteers and GPA's state members to connect former ADF personnel, via social media, with farmers needing workers to deliver what's expected to be a near record winter crop return, forecast at up to 55 million tonnes.

GPA chair Barry Large, said Sean 'Spud' Murphy typifies the attitude of retired and former ADF servicemen and women who have answered the call-up to do their bit and help ease pressure on grain farms throughout Australia.

Mr Murphy saw the Operation's Facebook page and expressed his interested in working over harvest and is now working on a farm near Moree.

He is currently on long service leave from his full time job within the Victorian prison system after serving in the Royal Australian Navy from 1988 to 1995.

"I answered the call up many years ago to serve my country and thought, 'why not do it again' - this time to help out our farmers who've been struggling to find workers due to COVID-19," Mr Murphy said.

Sean said after receiving many positive responses to his Facebook post, he chose to go and work on Phill and Michelle Eulenstein's farm, 'Boola', 65kms north of Moree.

He came to the farm a month prior to harvest starting, performing various tasks such as machinery maintenance.

The 3300 hectares farm produces mostly wheat and barley, but also some chickpeas and sunflowers and harvest promises to be busy as the Eulensteins try to dodge potential heavy rain events.

Mr Murphy said he has picked up skills on the go.

Prior to starting at Boola he'd never driven a semi-trailer or a large truck before, but has been receiving on-farm training and will be mostly driving a chaser bin during harvest over the next few weeks.

He said it was not the income which motivated him to travel north from Victoria on the farming mission, but knowing he's supporting farmers to get the job done, at a critical time.

"We're expecting to work pretty hard during harvest over the next month or so but it's all worth it," he said.

"Phill and Michelle have been great hosts and the living conditions on-farm are great, with comfortable accommodation and all meals provided. You can't ask for much more than that."

Mr Large said Australian farmers were extremely grateful for the support for former ADF members, and team of volunteers led by retired Royal Australian Armoured Corps Lt. Colonel, Garry Spencer who have been running Operation Grain Harvest Assist working with GPA and state farmer organisations such as WAFarmers, AgForce and NSWFarmers.

The story Former ADF members stand up at harvest first appeared on Farm Online.