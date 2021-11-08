Greens issue coal vow as election looms

The Greens would press for coal to be phased out this decade if they held the balance of power after the next federal election, leader Adam Bandt has said, as the global push to end the fossil fuel gathers momentum.

Mr Bandt is confident neither the Coalition or Labor will win enough seats to form the next government in their own right, predicting a bigger contingent of Greens and independents in the next Federal Parliament.

The Greens have drawn up a list of 10 target seats, which includes Labor and Alicia Payne's electorate in Canberra and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's seat of Kooyong in Melbourne.

If successful in enough of those contests, Mr Bandt has reaffirmed the Greens would end the Liberals' more than eight years in office and start negotiations with Labor on some form of power-sharing deal.



As global climate talks continue in Glasgow, Mr Bandt told The Canberra Times the Greens would leverage that position to push for a staged, but rapid, phasing out of coal and gas.



Labor's climate and energy spokesman Chris Bowen said his party was interested more in policies, than pledges, to cut emissions. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Greens last month introduced proposed legislation to phase out the export of thermal coal by the end of the decade, and ban the mining or burning of the fossil fuel after January 1, 2030.

Mr Bandt said Labor wouldn't act unless pushed by the Greens, pointing to the Opposition's ongoing support for the coal and gas industries - including fracking in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin.



"Both of them [Liberals and Labor] when they have majority power, they throw petrol on the fire," he said.

"In the middle of a climate crisis, Labor and Liberal want more coal and gas."



MORE READING:

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has previously ruled out any power-sharing deal with the Greens after the next election. Mr Bandt's comments come exactly a decade after the Senate passed a bill to introduce a carbon price on emissions.

The so-called carbon tax was abolished within three years after Tony Abbott swept to power.

Labor's climate and energy spokesman Chris Bowen was on Sunday pressed on his party's position on cutting methane emissions and ending coal, after the Morrison government refused to sign up to global pledges to act on both at the Glasgow climate summit.



Mr Bowen told ABC's Insiders program what mattered to Labor was not pledges, but rather policies which brought down greenhouse gas emissions.

He ruled out the introduction of a carbon price or emissions trading scheme, but left open the possibility an Albanese Labor government would expand the regulation used to limit pollution from major operations.



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

The story Greens issue coal vow as election looms first appeared on The Canberra Times.