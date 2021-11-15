Support Farmers Across Borders this harvest

GROWERS wanting to help out Farmers Across Borders (FAB) for the upcoming year can easily get involved by donating tonnes to the not-for-profit organisation this harvest.

For the first time it has become a registered charity on CBH Group's LoadNet, meaning growers, or their brokers, can easily donate tonnes, which then become dollars.

FAB president Sam Starcevich said it was another way for them to fundraise, especially for people who didn't know how to help but wanted to do something.

"While we do get hay and straw from other areas, the majority of it does come from the Esperance zone as that's where we're based, so this is an easy way for people from other areas to help," Ms Starcevich said.

"In a lot of areas the crops this year are looking so good, although I will never say everywhere because I know what it's like to be on the receiving end of those not so good areas.

"But if there is an extra tonne around, especially with this year having good yields around the majority of the place and good prices, it's a year to take advantage if you're looking to donate and it is tax deductible."

In WA, growers can donate tonnes via LoadNet to any charity, community group or club that has a registered deliverer number.

If charities, groups or clubs don't have a deliverer number they can contact the Grower Service centre to request the paperwork to set one up.

Any tonnes that are donated to FAB will go towards fuel for the group's tractors and trucks, which is by far their biggest cost.

"We're not baling as much this year as there does seem to be a surplus of feed around and a lot of areas are good for the first time in a long time," Ms Starcevich said.

"But there are still pockets that we are carting to and if all of that money doesn't get spent this year, at least we've got the funds ready to go so we can move quickly when we need to."

While growers can donate tonnes via LoadNet, it should not be confused with the Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS) and forfeit grain.

Developed by CBH in conjunction with Main Roads WA, HMMS seeks to reduce the instances of overloaded grain trucks arriving at CBH receival sites.

During harvest, forfeit grain from overloaded trucks is sold and the resulting funds provided to WA charities.

Since the program began in 2012, more than $1.8 million has been donated to charities active in rural communities and nominations of up to three charities per year can be made by CBH grower members and employees.

Under the HMMS, growers cannot donate to a selected charity at the time of forfeiting their grain under HMMS, however they can nominate via the CBH website for a preferred charity to be considered for funds.

Ms Starcevich said since its inception, FAB had been blown away by the support they received from people and they were hoping that if any growers were unsure how to get involved, being able to donate tonnes via LoadNet gave them an easy option to do so.

"Being farmers and truck drivers ourselves, we know what it's like and have that empathy for people going through drought," she said.

"I think people can see that we're genuine in what we're doing and that we just want to look out for our own and that's why they support us.

"It's that Aussie spirit, that we're all mates, we're all passionate about it, it's something that is close to all of our hearts and it's just who we are."

