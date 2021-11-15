Livestock farms run from a mobile

CUTTING-EDGE technology is allowing beef producers to have their entire operation at their fingertips 24-7 via their mobile phones, including getting finance for on-the-spot restocking decisions.

Leading supply chain technology company AXIchain has partnered with Rabobank subsidiary De Lage Landen, or DLL, to add a finance feature to its livestock app in what is a first for Australia's livestock industry.

The innovation provides one hundred percent finance of the invoiced purchase price of cattle at a rate of 9.95 per cent, which is a significant discount to normal market rates.

The company says it is the ability of the technology to provide the lender with digital visibility of stock that represent security which allows for the very competitive finance rate.

AXIchain's app already includes on-farm individual livestock management, paperless digital National Vendor Declarations both online and offline, tracking of livestock on the move and an online marketplace.

It's effectively a one stop shop that has digitised the full gamut of processes involved in managing, buying and selling livestock, requiring only one tool that can be kept in the back pocket.

AXIchain founder and chief executive officer Linda Woodford said the aim had always been to deliver an entire digital ecosystem to livestock producers, from farm through to the boxed product.

The finance solution addition was effectively Zip money for cattle, she said.

"We are excited to partner with DLL to deliver technology-driven livestock finance to Australia's agriculture industry," she said.

"The innovation is underpinned by AXIchain lifetime provenance, traceability and trade technology providing digital visibility of livestock and its performance through the term of the loan."

With the cost of purchasing replacement and feeder cattle at record levels, AXIchain says the innovation into the market will provide greater choice on finance options to help producers maintain optimum production levels.

It says as sophisticated technologies on-farm are changing the way food and fibre is produced, the same progress to find enhancements in business management is needed.

DLL's national sales manager for food and agriculture Greg Crawford said his company had a long history of partnering with market leaders.

