Nats welcome upgrade to rail crossings

TRANSPORT Minister Rita Saffioti has confirmed that the Public Transport Authority (PTA) regional safety improvement program will be extended and has approved surplus funding from the program for further safety works.

The decision comes after The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies moved a motion last month calling on the State government to invest in initiatives to increase safety at passive rail crossings in regional Western Australia.

Passive level crossings are controlled only by signage, while active crossings feature warning bells, flashing lights and automatically operated boom gates.

Under the program, regional rail safety improvements, including potential safe level crossings are being targeted by the PTA.

The initial 12-month program to improve safety at four level crossings on the South West main line between Perth and Bunbury was completed in June, with efforts now focussed on identifying safety improvements on the Eastern Goldfields Railway between Perth and Kalgoorlie, following a budget reallocation.

In conjunction with Main Roads, the $2 million program converted passive level crossings to active crossings at Waroona, Coolup and Cookernup.

The surplus funding will be used to build a raised, safe access platform at the Merredin Railway Station to help people with mobility difficulties and an additional pedestrian crossing at Toodyay, with further safe level crossings in the process of being evaluated by the PTA and Main Roads.

Ms Saffioti said the safety of the community using public transport facilities was of paramount importance to the State government and one in which she has a "deep, personal interest".

"The McGowan government has been progressively working to improve regional rail safety and has been converting passive level crossings to active level crossings around the State," Ms Saffioti said.

"I recently discussed the issue of rail safety in regional WA with the Federal Transport Minister and raised the potential for the Federal government assisting the State in expanding this critical work.

"We will continue to pursue funding for an ongoing program of safety improvements in Western Australia's world-class road and rail network.

"Combined with education and community awareness, the government is committed to minimising the risk of the significant trauma and suffering of families in avoidable road and rail tragedies."

Ms Davies said that in the past 20 years, four Wheatbelt families had lost a family member after horrific accidents at passive rail crossings.

"Drugs, alcohol or speed were not factors in the crashes that claimed the young lives of Christian Jensen, Jess Broad, Hilary Smith, and Amanda Dempster - their deaths were entirely preventable," Ms Davies said.

"They simply did not see the train and there was no warning or signage to alert them a train was on its way - but this can and should be changed.

"It's time we acted to ensure no other families have to experience the same loss and grief."

The Nationals WA, along with the families affected had since led a campaign for the installation of flashing lights on the front of trains and LED lights on the side of carriages, the provision of ultra-high frequency radio communication for train drivers to alert nearby trucks to danger and the installation of solar powered flashing red lights at passive level crossings.

Passionate rail safety advocate Lara Jensen, who has been part of the campaign said the State government program was a start, but there was "still a long way to go".

Ms Jensen's brother, Christian, was killed 21 years ago along with his friends, Jess Broad and Hilary Smith, who were passengers in his Toyota when it struck a 28-wagon grain train at a rail crossing in Jennacubbine.

She said the group of families affected by the deaths of their loved ones at WA regional rail crossings wanted improved lighting on trains, including side lighting as well as solar powered flashing lights on approach.

"We are looking for improved forewarnings at passive level crossings and there certainly are options on the table with lighting that isn't too expensive," Ms Jensen said.

"The solar-powered flashing lights cost probably $25,000- $30,000 per installation, which is very affordable, and that comes down to the rail companies.

"We would like strobe lighting or rotating beacons ideally, as long as it distinguishes that train from other large vehicles on the road.

"A flashing light is the accepted indicator anywhere of a hazard, that's why mine vehicles have them and why we have been pushing for them all along."

With rail in Australia contributing more than $26 billion to the national economy, Ms Jensen said rail companies had the resources to spend more on rail safety.

"We would just love the rail industry to be on the front foot."

