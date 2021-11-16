Country MPs chasing saleyard decision

WITH the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) clearing the way for the lease on the Boyanup Saleyards to be extended, opposition MPs have called on the State government to facilitate a 10-year lease extension of the lease, as well as deliver a long-term solution by rebuilding the saleyards in the South West.

An investigation by the ACCC found the Boyanup Saleyards arrangement, which excludes independent livestock agencies from selling cattle at the saleyard, did not breach competition law.

Agriculture Region MLC Colin de Grussa, who is the opposition's spokesman for agriculture, said the ACCC had reportedly removed any competition barrier to the lease extension.

"We hope that the Shire of Capel will now move rapidly to get that extension in place," Mr de Grussa said.

"With the lease expiring in less than one year, the State government has no time left to put any real alternative in place and an extension of the current facility is vital to support the cattle industries of the South West.

"The government's own report told them that this is a critical piece of infrastructure for agriculture in this State, so the only short-term solution is to get the lease extension done."

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan told Farm Weekly it made sense to use the site for the next decade as the industry went through a "transition" in how livestock were sold.

"We had written to the ACCC urging expedition and we are grateful they have acted quickly to conclude the matter," Ms MacTiernan said.

"The Shire of Capel must now bring this issue to a resolution without any further delay.

"There is a clear shift towards direct sales - this new lease would give us time to see where this finally lands.

"Through DPIRD (Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development), we have worked with WALSA (WA Livestock Salesmen's Association) to establish what upgrades are required to meet modern saleyard standards at Boyanup - these include roofing and soft flooring.

"WALSA have indicated they would fund necessary upgrades at the saleyards in the event the lease is extended - which is appropriate, given this is a commercial operation."

South West Region MLC Steve Thomas said the extension would allow adequate time for a genuine long-term solution to be delivered, and the only way forward was to rebuild the yards in a different but suitable location in the same region.

"The State government needs to work with industry in developing a best practice, truly multi-user facility that serves the needs of the whole sector," Mr Thomas said.

"Alannah MacTiernan has been seeking to short-change the South West cattle industry by refusing to build new yards to replace the Boyanup site, and her excuse that all cattle sales will be online in a decade is laughable.

"I have been hearing about online sales taking over for decades, and the small uptake to date makes the Agriculture Minister's position a dud excuse not to invest.

"With $15 billion in budget surpluses predicted over five years, there was no excuse not to invest in South West agriculture and deliver this vital facility."

Next January the Shire of Capel will vote whether to renew its lease agreement with WALSA for 10 years, with the option of a 10-year extension.

S & C Livestock's Phil Petricevich said declining animal welfare standards and biosecurity continued to be significant issues at the Boyanup Saleyards and that there was widespread support for new saleyards in the South West.

"Biosecurity is an important concern and the Boyanup Saleyards will be permitted to operate without provision for an approved truck wash bay," Mr Petricevich said.

"How does a saleyard become exempt from biosecurity protocols for the next 20 years?

"Why is a premise with an effluent licence for an annual throughput of 70,000 head permitted to turnover closer to 90,000 head each year?

"Will any level of investment into the Boyanup Saleyards bring the facility to modern standards when the recommended buffer zone surrounding the land is an impossibility?"

