Hadlow brothers dominate Denmark awards

BRAINS must run in the Hadlow family, with brothers Daniel and Matthew Hadlow receiving dux and runner-up dux respectively at the Western Australia College of Agriculture (WACOA), Denmark, graduation ceremony.

Daniel achieved the highest achievement in all course areas in Year 12 while runner up dux was awarded to Matthew and Rori Skinner was named the college's top VET student.

Thinking and learning expert Glenn Capelli, who speaks to audiences around the world about finding better, wiser and smarter ways of thinking and learning, was a guest speaker at the recent graduation ceremony and provided an inspiring speech to its graduates about their future.

WACOA Denmark principal Rebecca Kirkwood said the college was an independent public school that took an innovative approach to its learning program, providing a mix of practical hands-on training combined with classroom learning.

"This approach has proved time and time again to be a very successful combination," Ms Kirkwood said.

"It provides strong outcomes for our graduates who are ready to pursue successful careers from the moment they graduate."

Matthew Hadlow (right) was runner-up dux.

The college's scholarship program, which rewards students with a strong interest in the agricultural arena and strives to support their growth and development within their chosen field of study, is recognised by the educational and agricultural sector.

Several highly contested scholarships were awarded at the ceremony including the Shire of Denmark Agricultural Scholarship which was awarded to incoming student in 2022, Laura Webster.

"Year 12 graduation is always a special time at the college," Ms Kirkwood said.



"It provides an opportunity for us to gather as a community.

"Together we celebrate student success and applaud those who have helped them achieve great outcomes."

