Beef Australia names new CEO for Beef 2024

After a comprehensive recruitment process, Beef Australia has named former Newscorp General Manager Simon Irwin the new Chief Executive Officer to head the Beef Australia team as preparations and planning begin for Beef 2024.

This comes after former Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill finished his tenure at the helm of the internationally-recognised beef industry exposition back in late June.

Beef Australia 2021 was deemed hugely successful, with a record breaking crowd of 115,866 people attending the week-long event in early May.



Simon Irwin has been appointed the new CEO to head the Beef Australia team as preparations and planning begin for the next expo in May 2024. Picture: Beef Australia

Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm explained the board engaged a specialist recruiter to conduct a thorough and far- reaching recruitment program attracting over 180 applicants from across Australia.



Mr Camm was the first to welcome Mr Irwin and his diverse wealth of commercial business experience, having worked for over three decades in leading roles across media operations and management.



"We were delighted with the extremely high calibre of applicants for this role and the commitment to work through a comprehensive recruitment process," Mr Camm said.



"We are confident we have secured the best candidate for the role and are excited by what Simon brings to the organisation through his vast experience in the commercial sector."

Confident for Beef 2024 triumph

Most recently Mr Irwin was Regional Manager with NewsCorp Australia, responsible for leading teams throughout Queensland transitioning print into a digital focus.

The new role will see Mr Irwin getting back to his beef industry roots, having first started his career as a stock and station agent and auctioneer in the 1980s.

New CEO Simon Irwin said he was confident that in 2024 they will deliver another world class Beef Exposition with the return of international attendees high on the agenda.



"As I proud Rockhampton resident for almost 20 years I can think of no better vocation than to promote Beef Australia to a local, national, and global audience," Mr Irwin said.



"My focus will be to ensure that, through growth and innovation, this event continues to lead the world and help to secure beef producers a bright and sustainable future."

The first Beef Exposition was conducted in 1988 as part of the Bicentennial project, and due to the success of the inaugural event, it is now conducted triennially.



This year's event delivered in excess of $94million to the Central Queensland economy, affirming its position as the preeminent event of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Beef 2024 will be held in Rockhampton from Sunday May 5 - Saturday May 11, 2024.

