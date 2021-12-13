Two Hancock stations sold

Another two Hancock Agriculture stations have been sold to two Australian family farm businesses, one from South Australia and the other from the Northern Territory.



The ABC is reporting that the two stations south-west of Katherine, Willeroo and the neighbouring Aroona, made more than $60 million in total.



Frank DiGiorgio confirmed his family had bought the 147,510-hectare Aroona but said the "ink was still drying" on the deal and did not want to comment further.

Based at Lucindale, SA, the extended DiGiorgio family is known for its Sterita Park Angus stud, sheep enterprise and DiGiorgio Family Wines business.



Meanwhile, the 171,000ha Willeroo Station south-west of Katherine has been purchased by the Northern Territory's Brett family, which Hamish Brett confirmed today.



The ABC reported the Brett family will pay $40m for the 171,000ha Willeroo Station, which Gina Rinehart's mining business, Hancock Prospecting, bought for around $30m in 2017.



The broadcaster said the adjacent Aroona Station had sold to the DiGiorgio family for $22.7m, which Hancock purchased for approximately $20m, also in 2017.

In fact, Willeroo and Aroona are part of a 1,876,629ha offering comprising seven stations across Western Australia and the NT.



As well as the real estate, the total offering includes a cattle herd of approximately 108,500 head that has the capacity to turn off up to 45,000 head of cattle per annum.



In September, more stations, Nerrima, Ruby Plains and Sturt Creek, were reportedly sold to two other Australians, Johnathan Emanuel and Viv Oldfield, respectively.

Elders put the portfolio on the market in March 2021, offering it as a whole or in individual pieces.

Even once the giant farmland sell-off is complete, Ms Rinehart's agricultural immense holdings make her companies among the largest beef producers in Australia, with more than 30 properties complementing the mining business.

Farmonline has contacted the agents and Hancock for comment.

The story Two Hancock stations sold first appeared on Farm Online.