Beefed up meat judging in 2022

Young beef industry professionals and agriculture students should lock this date in their diaries: the ICMJ Northern Conference will be bigger and better than ever in Rockhampton from April 20 to 23, 2022.



After a highly successful event in 2021, plans are now underway to make the 2022 event the best yet.



The conference, hosted by major sponsors CQUniversity and Teys Australia, is designed to enhance the training of red meat industry participants working in Northern Australia.



It is open to students at universities and vocational training organisations, as well as agribusiness staff for professional development.



ALSO IN BEEF:

ICMJ Northern Conference event coordinator Ethan Mooney, of Teys Australia, said the success of the 2021 event amidst the pandemic proved how valued it is within the red meat industry.



"There was such strong interest in the event and support for it to continue that the conference and training program was expanded to include more activities and accommodate more participants," Mr Mooney said.



"The purpose of the conference and meat judging competition is to build the pool of intelligent young meat industry representatives through a competitive learning environment.



"Despite the forced cancellation of the ICMJ National Conference in Wagga Wagga earlier this year, ICMJ has continued to support the industry by delivering webinars and online training.



"But there's nothing like meeting face to face, and it will be hugely exciting to bring the industry together again at the 2022 ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton."



Intercollegiate meat judging was established in 1927 by meat science professors in the United States and has since grown to encompass major events in agricultural education calendars around the world, including Australia where a competition was first held in 1990.



The Australian ICMJ program exposes students to the fundamentals of meat quality, carcase specifications required in today's market, the requirements of the modern consumer and the role of new technologies in meeting those needs.



For more information or to enter as an individual or as a team contact Ethan Mooney at ethanm@teysaust.com.au.



For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.



The story Beefed up meat judging in 2022 first appeared on Farm Online.