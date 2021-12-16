Readers share their harvest photographs

HARVEST has been at full speed in recent weeks across most parts of Western Australia. Some farmers have already wrapped up their program, while in some areas it is only just getting underway, thanks to a wet season.

Farm Weekly readers have been sharing photographs of their 2021 program and we are always on the lookout to see how your harvest is going. Email your photographs to leah.tindale@farmweekly.com.au

At Careema Farms, Kondinin, barley harvest has finished with above average yields and the focus is now on wheat and lupins. Here Beau and Carla Repacholi are with daughter Ava Miriam who was born at the start of November. Together they farm with parents Gary and Janet Repacholi.

Farmhand Ben Eustace at Macnamara farms, Cadoux, was busy on the header when he noticed two eagles hunting something out in the crop. Quickly changing directions they start heading his way and suddenly a young kangaroo is coming at him "like a bull at a gate and swan dives clean through the reel on his comb". Mr Eustace managed to stop the comb just in time before the kangaroo left via the left side of the draper mat. When the horn sounded, the 'roo shot off into the bush. "It was pretty cool to see nature at its rawest," Mr Eustace said. Can you spot the 'roo?

Summer storm clouds providing a dramatic backdrop to harvesting at Petrador Farm at Dalwallinu. Photo by Skyworks WA.

Sunset at Hatherley farm, Goomalling, was captured by Jodie Schell.