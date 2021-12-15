Everything you need to know before heading interstate /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/39571eba-c950-4cda-95d1-1d905dbb926e.jpg/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg The rules in most states and territories are changing just in time for Christmas. news, news, 2021-12-15T09:00:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6286691328001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6286691328001

Most states and territories are set to relax their border closures and COVID-19 restrictions in time for Christmas, but depending on where you're going and where you're coming from, the rules look very different.

So here's what you need to know if you're hoping to travel this Christmas and New Year period:

Victoria

Regardless of where you're travelling from in Australia, you will now no longer need a permit or proof of vaccination to enter Victoria.

However, in some cases and in some venues you will still need to show proof of vaccination to enter, so it's probably safest to check with your destination activities before you head to the state.

NSW

While you will not need a permit or proof of vaccination to enter NSW, if you are coming from Victoria and you're over 16, you will need to be fully vaccinated.

Travellers from hotspot locations and close contacts of cases will not be permitted to enter the state.

Permits may only be required if you are travelling from ACT or Victoria, and in some cases, you may be required to show a negative COVID test if you have been listed as a casual contact.

ACT

An entry permit is only required if you have recently been to an exposure site or area of concern in NSW or Victoria.

Unvaccinated travellers will be required to stay under lockdown rules for 14 days.

Queensland

An entry permit is required to enter the sunshine state and only those who have been fully vaccinated prior to enterring will be permitted.

Proof of a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before arrival must be provided, and you also must have a COVID test on your fifth day in the state.

There will be no quarantining requirements for travellers and no further restrictions will be mandated provided you haven't visited a hotspot location in NSW, VIC, ACT or NT in the previous 14 days before arrival.

Western Australia

Borders will remain closed to most travellers until after February 5, 2022. In some cases, travellers will be allowed in from late January, but strict rules and permits will apply.

After re-opening, travellers must be fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID test from the previous 72 hours before arrival.

You must also have a test within 48 hours of arriving, and then another after six days in the state.

South Australia

Entry permits are required and travellers must be fully vaccinated regardless of where in Australia you are travelling from.

For NSW, ACT, and Victorian travellers, the following rules will further apply:

A negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of arrival must be shown. Another test must be taken on arrival and the traveller must isolate until a negative result can be proven.

Another test must be taken on the sixth day in the state and daily symptom checks must be completed for 14 days via the state government's surveillance app.

No entry will be permitted for high-risk venues (including nursing homes) within the first seven days in the state.

For travellers from the Katherine region of the Northern Territory, the following will also apply:

You must quarantine for seven days after your arrival and show a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before entry.

You must have another test within 24 hours of arrival and then another on days six and 13.

You must also complete the 14 days of symptom checks via the app and you will not be permitted to enter high-risk venues for 14 days.



Northern Territory

Restrictions will ease on December 20, 2021.



Until that date, travellers from NSW, ACT, Victoria, and South Australia, must have a permit, be fully vaccinated, do seven days quarantine, show a negative test taken 72 hours prior, have a rapid antigen test on arrival and another test on days five, eight and 14.

After December 20, 2021, permits will still be needed for all travellers, as will full vaccination status. A COVID test must be taken 72 hours prior to arrival and another must be taken 72 hours after arrival.

Tasmania

Travellers must be fully vaccinated or have an exemption.



If you are travelling from a high risk area in NSW, ACT or Victoria, you must be able to show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

For those coming from extreme risk hotspots, quarantining will be required.

