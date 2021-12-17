Assessment panel for board hopefuls

AFTER CBH Group's inaugural Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process, seven candidates have proceeded to seek election or re-election.

Three director positions are open for nomination, one in each of Districts 2, 3 and 4.

The CAP process is one of several initiatives implemented following the 2020 Governance Review that enables CBH to pursue the highest standards of governance.

It consisted of a three-person, majority independent panel, comprising CBH chairman Simon Stead and two panel members external to CBH, Terry Agnew and Suzanne Ardagh.

The CAP process candidates seeking election or re-election are:

District 2

Jeff Seaby (incumbent), Mukinbudin.



Chris Antonio, Northam.

District 3

Kevin Fuchsbichler (incumbent), Bruce Rock.



Barry West, Kulin.



Dee Ridgway, Beverley.



Tamara Alexander, Narrogin.

District 4

Helen Woodhams (incumbent), Kojonup.

Mr Stead said the CAP process assessed the candidate's experience, skills and attributes relevant to the role of a CBH director against the desired skills and attributes sought by the CBH board.

"This process has been designed to encourage a high calibre of candidates to stand for election and promote merit-based voting by providing members with factual information about the candidates for their consideration when deciding which candidate to vote for," Mr Stead said.

"The CAP will prepare a separate CAP assessment report for each district that will include a rating and assessment comments for each CAP candidate in that district.

"The relevant report for each district will be provided in the voting materials that will be posted to members in early January 2022."

While all member director election candidates were strongly encouraged to participate in the CAP process, it was only mandatory for incumbent directors.

With the process completed, nominations opened on Monday for member director elections who wish to nominate outside of the process.

Eligible candidates have until 12 noon on January 4 to lodge their nomination.

The upcoming elections will be conducted by the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC).

CBH Grower Members with an interest in standing for election outside of the CAP process as a director in Districts 2, 3 or 4 should apply for an information pack and nomination form from WAEC returning officer for the 2022 elections, Katherine Williams, by phone on 9214 0426 or via email at nominations@waec.wa.gov.au

Candidates are not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate for election.

Following the close of nominations for non-CAP candidates - and subject to receiving more than one nomination for a district - grower members in that district will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Those votes will be counted immediately after the close of poll at 10am on February 14.

