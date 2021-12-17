Beef up your toolbox with DTS

With some of the recently weaned, 2021 drop Tomasi Grazing heifers, part of the draft from which this years Karridale Keepers competition heifers will be selected were WA Angus Society vice chairperson Mark Muir (left), Manjimup, with Tomasi Grazing manager Kevin Owen, Karridale and Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould.

Farm Weekly's annual Win 10 Angus heifers competition has officially been launched with first entry forms in this week's issue of Farm Weekly.

The lucky winner of the 2021 Farm Weekly-WA Angus Breeders WIN 10 Angus Heifers and Direct Trades Supply (DTS) Product Package Competition will take home 10 unmated 2021 drop, purebred Angus heifers from Tomasi Grazing, Karridale, valued at $22,000 inc GST, plus $12,000 inc GST worth of products from a shopping spree inside the DTS Maddington store, giving a total prize pool valued at $34,000 inc GST.

WA Angus Society chairperson Liz Sudlow said it was a significant event for Angus in WA.

"We are delighted to continue this relationship we have had with Farm Weekly for what will be the 15th year of this competition in 2021-22," said Ms Sudlow.

"Tomasi Grazing is renowned as a producer of good quality Angus heifers and cattle prices are fantastic at the moment so it's a great opportunity for someone to add to or begin an Angus breeding herd.

"We have had 42 Angus stud and commercial producers nominate to be part of the promotion this year which speaks volumes for the support of our members and for the breed in general.

"And we welcome DTS joining us as a competition partner this season.

"They have a mind blowing amount of equipment in their store and I am sure the lucky winner will feel like a kid in a lolly shop when they get to go on their in-store buying spree.

"I would encourage everyone to get their Farm Weekly entry coupons in," Ms Sudlow said.

Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery said there were not too many competitions that remained so relevant and so in demand for such a prolonged period of time.

"We started the competition 15 years ago with the mission of promoting the value of Angus cattle in beef breeding enterprises ahead of the bull selling season in WA," he said.

"I believe it certainly has achieved that aim and continues to do so.

"From a Farm Weekly perspective it allows us to connect with our subscriber audience, one of whom will be this year's lucky winner, and to work with WA Angus Society members and supporters and also our various competition partners who have joined us over the years.

"We are also very pleased to this year be working with WA family-owned business Direct Trades Supply which has had a long association with Farm Weekly.

"It is fitting that we are both celebrating significant milestones to coincide with this latest competition, with DTS this year having been supplying product to the WA market for 21 years and in 2022 Farm Weekly will clock up its 100th year of bringing trusted news to the WA agricultural industry," Mr Emery said.

Direct Trades Supply general manager Martin Coolican said the company was excited to be part of the competition for the first time.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Farm Weekly and the WA agriculture sector and Direct Trades Supply has been supplying Western Australian farmers with their fencing, tools and equipment for more than 21 years," he said.

Mr Emery said having the chance to win this year's great prize package was as easy as ensuring you are a WA resident, a current Farm Weekly subscriber, filling in the original entry forms printed in Farm Weekly each week for the duration of the competition period and posting or delivering them to the Farm Weekly office by the competition close date.