Incitec Pivots invests in bio-fertiliser

Incitec Pivot managing director Jeanne Johns says the investment in Australian Bio Fert shows her company's commitment to a sustainable industry.

AUSTRALIAN fertiliser giant Incitec Pivot has made a $38 million investment in a start-up sustainable fertiliser business.

Incitec Pivot will now have a majority stake in Australian Bio Fert, which plans to develop Australia's first largescale sustainable fertiliser plant.

ABF will set up its plant near Lethbridge, north of Geelong, in the heart of a large poultry industry and will use poultry waste to produce 75,000 tonnes per annum of granular biofertilisers that combine torrefied organic waste materials with carbon and fertiliser products.

Incitec Pivot managing director Jeanne Johns said the investment highlighted IPL's focus on sustainable farming and its push to transform the fertiliser business into a soil health company.

"This investment in regional Victoria is a great example of the environmentally friendly circular economy in action and part of a commitment to help our farming customers reduce environmental impacts while using our safe and effective products," Ms Johns said.

"We are delighted to partner with ABF and bring this innovative technology to the Australian agricultural sector," she said.

Poultry manure is recognised as a valuable fertiliser but there have been some concerns about it still containing pathogens and bacteria harmful to human health.

IPL said the new plant would be able to process the manure and litter so it did not contain any pathogens.

ABF chairman Andrew Buchanan was delighted with the announcement, saying the new technology, combined with IPL's footprint across Australia was a winner.

"This innovative Australian technology creates a new product category for farmers, which we can now commercialise and take to market through IPL's established and respected professional services and distribution network across the east coast of Australia," Mr Buchanan said.

Along with providing an alternative source of fertiliser, the Lethbridge plant will be a source of employment in the Geelong district.

IPL said the proposed new plant will deliver around 25 full time jobs to the Geelong region, as well as additional jobs during the construction phase which is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

