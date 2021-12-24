COVID vaccination update for Muchea

WESTERN Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) has provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccination policy for the Muchea Livestock Centre.

It follows the State government publishing directions outlining requirements for mandatory vaccination of critical business workers.

WAMIA acting chief executive officer Steve Wainewright said some users of the facility were covered by mandatory vaccination directions, including livestock transporters.

However, saleyards or livestock centres were not specifically covered by the directions.

"We strongly encourage all users and visitors to the Muchea Livestock Centre to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their community and support WA's safe transition," Mr Wainewright said.

"WAMIA apologises for any confusion or inconvenience caused by the previous communications."

A WA Department of Health spokesperson confirmed that the chief health officer had not indicated that saleyards and livestock centres would be covered by directions.

The spokesperson said livestock transportation was covered through the Public and Commercial Transport (restrictions on access) directions.

"The directions include the driver and any other staff on board in connection with this transportation.

"They preclude administration staff, yard people and mechanics etcetera.

"Regardless, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and the WA community."