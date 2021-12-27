Kris Teakle claims major Elders award

ELDERS Midland branch real estate specialist Kris Teakle has won one of the company's highest national accolades, the One Elders Award for top sales performance in 2021.

The One Elders Awards are awarded annually across seven categories and 'reward and celebrate individual employees and teams who demonstrate the One Elders values and behaviours in the achievement of performance and safety outcomes'.

Ms Teakle is the first female rural real estate representative to win the national award for overall performance judged across all sales categories.

Having won the monthly award in June, she was announced as the executive judging panel's overall winner at a virtual (due to COVID restrictions) ceremony beamed from Adelaide earlier this month.

"I am very excited to be acknowledged as the first female in rural real estate sales nationally to win this prestigious award," Ms Teakle said.

"Over the past 20 years I have seen a huge change in women being accepted into a male dominated industry and I'm proud to say there is a real niche in the marketplace for more women to be instrumental and proactive in the sale of large farms and rural properties.

"This business is about building lasting relationships by giving a service over and above what is normally required.

"It's meant a lot of time away from my family and friends and it's been a bit of a roller coaster ride at times but the rewards far surpass the tough times.

"I love that I have the privilege to work with down-to-earth genuine people who put their trust in me to achieve the very best outcome for them in the current market.

"Sometimes it's a three-generation family enterprise and my empathy and understanding as a farmer's daughter (Northampton) and a former farmer's wife (Dandaragan) kicks in, giving me the ability to work through the ups and downs that sometimes arise through the sales process.

"Some days I have to take off my sales hat and be a counsellor or just listen because selling a farm is life changing and can be really daunting for people."

Ms Teakle said it took years to build rapport in the real estate space, but winning repeat business was a great measure shown by clients for her integrity and market knowledge.

In accepting her award she acknowledged the support of Elders team members through her five and a half years with the company, especially her Midland branch colleagues.

This included real estate sales support officer (SSO) Holly Dvorak who "allows me to do what I do by following through with everything in the background", fellow SSO Susie Bennie and Midland branch manager Michael Sala Tenna.

"Kris is a dynamic sales person who carries with her an energy that flows through the whole team at Midland," Mr Sala Tenna said.

"She certainly embodies the One Elders values and I predict she will have an even more successful year in 2022."

Elders State real estate manager Drew Cary also acknowledged Ms Teakle's sales performance and team play.

"Kris has had an outstanding year, probably two to three times up on her previous best which were in themselves very good," Mr Cary said.

"I know she has really struggled in the past working in a very male-dominated industry which has been very hard for her.

"But when I ask her about her (sales) numbers her reply is always, "I don't worry about the numbers Drew, if I look after my customers, the numbers will take care of themselves".

"Kris really keeps strong, meaningful relationships with her customers and she builds strong trust on those.

"At the same time they (the customers) tell us that she's honest and fair.

"She's also great with the team and happy to draw from and contribute to the whole sales team as well."

Elders state general manager Nick Fazekas said Ms Teakle was an exceptional sales person and well respected in her field.

"Kris has worked extremely hard at establishing a wide network of repeat clients," Mr Fazekas said.

"Well done on an outstanding year and on winning the One Elders Sales Award for sales."

Elders senior real estate executive rural, Simon Cheetham said Ms Teakle was recognised as being the company's number one rural salesperson in WA at its annual awards event earlier in the year, proving once again that Elders and the agricultural industry were great places for women to excel professionally.

"Kris's work ethic, commitment to the sellers she represents and enthusiasm in her job are all outstanding and we're glad she's been recognised with a One Elders Award," Mr Cheetham said.

Ms Teakle began her real estate career 20 years ago in metropolitan residential sales when a change in personal circumstances saw her relocate to Perth from rural WA.

"I had always had an interest in real estate and this was a job I could work around school hours with the children," she said.

It's those children Carly, Jenna, Reece and Vynka and her desire to "give them the lifestyle I had growing up" that Ms Teakle says has driven her to achieve.

While working in metropolitan real estate suited when they were young, she always yearned to get back to agriculture and farming communities.

Her first "big break in rural sales" came while working at the former Questus Realty in Applecross when family friends Ross and Karen Drage approached her to sell their Jib Jib Station property in her home town of Northampton.

"That put me on the map and showed women could sell big farms too," Ms Teakle said.

Next followed the Drage family's Trevenson and the Lee-Steere family's Chilimony, both at Northampton and both bought by Malaysian company KLK with whom she established a strong working relationship.

"The network I have through being born and having lived in the country are an enormous benefit and so too are the friends and connections I made while at boarding school at MLC (Methodist Ladies College)," Ms Teakle said.

