Back the next generation of ag leaders

The opportunity is ripe for businesses across Australia to build solid relationships with the next generation of agricultural leaders as sponsorship opens for the prestigious Agricultural Shows Australia National Young Judges and Paraders Championships.



The naming rights sponsorships across nine competitions including dairy cattle, beef cattle, alpacas and meat sheep last three years at a cost of $5000 per year.



The Merino sheep and fleece competition sponsorships, and the poultry judging sponsorships have already been secured by Australian Wool Innovation and Australian Eggs respectively.

The competitions see the brightest young paraders of livestock and young judges of agricultural produce compete nationally with an extensive program of events.

After two years of relative inactivity due to the pandemic conditions, ASA's national finals coordinator Heather Earney says the 2022 program is looking to be one of the most competitive to date.

"The young judges and paraders competition is a highlight for youth all over the country," she said.



"It exists to highlight, educate, promote and foster the specialised interest and skill in key agricultural activities. With all the disruption experienced through 2020 and 2021, everyone involved from the local shows to the royal shows is keen to see those participants have their chance to shine.



"We're particularly excited that we will be able to hold the 2021 competition alongside the 2022 national finals at the Sydney Royal Easter Show this April. Double the normal number of national finalists will converge on Sydney Olympic Park to vie for the national titles."

Initial phases of the competition are conducted by local agricultural societies and shows around the nation.



Successful participants then compete to represent their state at the national finals, and the final round of each program takes place at a capital city agricultural show. The national finals program includes a range of categories, for which one winner is appointed per category.

"The competition is a key activity for young leaders aged between 15 and 25 looking to develop themselves and their careers," Ms Earney said.



"They go into it knowing that competition is intense, so it really encourages confidence-building and leadership skills."

Ms Earney noted that partnership with the national young judges and paraders competition offers outstanding opportunity and exposure.

"The judging sessions and the associated activities through the entire program are where key relationships all across the Australian and New Zealand agricultural sector are developed. To support that, sponsorship also offers significant branding scope through media channels, merchandise and support materials," she said.

More information on the national young judges and paraders competition, including a prospectus download, is available via the ASA website at agshowsaustralia.org.au.

