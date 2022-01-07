Riverine Plains showcases innovation at expo

The Riverine Plains expo in February will look at innovation and agtech in cropping systems.

FARM research group Riverine Plains will showcase agricultural advances at its first Riverine Plains Innovation Expo in Yarrawonga / Mulwala, on the Vic / NSW border, from 9-11 February.

The three-day expo has been designed for farmers and industry with a key focus on innovation in farming systems, tied together under the theme "Farming Ahead of the Curve".

Riverine Plains chief executive Catherine Marriott said the event was all about challenging the status quo and exploring how farming businesses could grow and adapt through innovative ideas and by connecting with experts across the industry.

"Riverine Plains has a tradition of bringing new research and ideas to farmers in the region and we are thrilled that the expo will take this to the next level by presenting forward-thinking, practical speakers and by introducing farmers to businesses which can help address some of their most pressing production and profitability issues," said Ms Marriott.

The event features welcoming drinks on the first day, before an innovation field day on February 10 to be held on the Yarrawonga foreshore, which will provide farmers and industry with opportunities to interact with dozens of businesses and organisations delivering on-farm technologies and services.

There will then be a black tie dinner and charity auction followed by a conference on the Friday, February 11.

Conference speakers include Mary O'Brien, of mental health awareness group Are you bogged Mate?, who will speak on men's health, Hannah Janson, Rural Bank, who will provide a different perspective on farm assets, and Richard Heath (Australian Farm Institute) who will address the issue of sustainability markets.

There will also be a strong focus on technology, with Phil Tickle, Cibo Labs, presenting on agtech in supply chains, Fiona Lake, Rural Drone Academy, addressing drone myths, and Jon Medway, Charles Sturt University, speaking on making agtech pay.

"From leveraging personal value, farm assets, and natural resources to optimising profits through onfarm tech and understanding externalities to better manage your farm enterprise, there will be something of value for everyone" said Ms Marriott.

