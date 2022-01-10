Movers and shakers guide beef sustainability

The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef has a new executive committee, featuring some high-level cattle industry and agribusiness movers and shakers.

The committee will focus on progressing the organisation's work towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through its global sustainability goals.

The six-member 2022 Executive Committee is:

President : Mr. Ian McConnel, Tyson Foods

: Mr. Ian McConnel, Tyson Foods Vice President : Mr. Bob Lowe, Tri-L Ranch

: Mr. Bob Lowe, Tri-L Ranch Secretary-Treasurer : Mr. Justin Sherrard, Rabobank

: Mr. Justin Sherrard, Rabobank Member at large : Ms. Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Zoetis

: Ms. Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Zoetis Member at large : Mr. Lucas McKelvie, McDonalds Corporation

: Mr. Lucas McKelvie, McDonalds Corporation Immediate Past-President: Mr. Bob McCan, McFaddin Enterprises

Ian McConnel, Tyson Foods.

Since 2012, GRSB has been working to advance sustainable beef through leadership, science, and multi-stakeholder engagement. Leaders are elected from a membership that represents the full value chain, including beef producers and producer organisations, allied services and industries, processors, retail, civil societies, and others who aim to continuously improve beef sustainability around the world.

GRSB announced its global sustainability goals in June 2021. These include reducing the net global warming impact of beef 30 per cent by 2030, ensuring the beef value chain is a net positive contributor to nature by 2030, and increasing the adoption of animal health and welfare best practices so that cattle are provided with an environment in which they can thrive.

More than 500 companies and producer organisations are engaged in the work of GRSB and its members, including regionally focused beef sustainability roundtables and initiatives in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Southern Africa, the United States, and other countries around the world.

