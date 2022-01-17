Wool gets perfect like Beckham

THE Woolmark Company has collaborated with style icon Victoria Beckham's eponymous luxury fashion brand to launch a traceable collection, comprising knitwear pieces made from 100 per cent Australian Merino wool.

'Perfectly Paired' is the British luxury fashion brand Victoria Beckham's first traceable Merino wool knitwear collection, which was launched just in time for the northern hemisphere winter.

The 20-piece adult knitwear collection and 14-piece childrenswear collection comprises cosy and comfortable polo and crewneck jumpers, V-neck cardigans and gift sets of scarves and headwear.

"I am so excited to launch a farm-to-shop floor collection and wanted to mark this moment with classic yet fun designs for adults as well as kids, providing everyone of all ages with the building blocks for the perfect statement-making and cosy winter wardrobe," Ms Beckham said.

The collection has timeless appeal and is designed with sustainability at its core.

In conjunction with The Woolmark Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), the environmental impact was considered in every step of the design process, from sourcing materials to the development, manufacturing and production of each piece.

One of the most important decisions was choosing the materials.

The collection is made in Pescara, Italy, from 100pc natural, renewable and biodegradable Merino wool.

Non-mulesed Merino wool used in the collection is fully traceable back to five Australian woolgrowers.

A colour palette for the collection was created using a plant-based dye process from Italian dye house Tintoria di Quaregna - the only such technology certified by The Woolmark Company.

Despite there being no chemicals involved, the natural dyes create incredibly vivid shades.

"I love that we've managed to create a bright and vibrant colour palette by using flowers, leaves and berries as part of a natural dye process and that the whole collection is made from recyclable, renewable and biodegradable 10pc Australian Merino wool and yarn - it's the softest sheep's wool in the world," Ms Beckham said.

To further reduce the environmental footprint of the collection, a bespoke kit to make your own crochet keyring, using leftover yarn from the collection, is being sent with each piece from the collection that is ordered on the Victoria Beckham website.

Even the packaging and labelling use recycled poly labels and biodegradable Polybags.

The garments are all Woolmark-certified, which means they've all been tested for longevity and colour fastness.

Ms Beckham and The Woolmark Company have a longstanding relationship, she was a judge at the International Woolmark Prize for three years, from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

As well as being available to purchase from the Victoria Beckham website, the collection is also available at multiple retailers across the world, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Zalando, Mytheresa, Harrods, LUISAVIAROMA, KaDeWe, Barneys Japan, TSUM, Al Srad Ltd, Grace, La Samaritaine, Retro AS Norway and Hudson's Bay.

After rising to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the hugely successful group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham founded her eponymous fashion label in 2008.

With offices in London and New York and a flagship store in Mayfair, the brand has won critical acclaim alongside multiple industry awards, including Best Designer Brand and Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards.

In addition to victoriabeckham.com, the Victoria Beckham brand is carried in more than 320 stores in 40 countries worldwide.

