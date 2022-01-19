Oat milk expansion into Hong Kong

WIDE Open Agriculture has signed a distribution agreement to have Dirty Clean Food's carbon-neutral, regenerative oat milk, OatUp, available for purchase in Hong Kong and Macau.

The agreement was signed with Metro Alliance Ltd in Hong Kong, which is one of the subsidiaries of Bright Food Global Distribution Company Ltd, a leading sales and distribution partner operating in retail packaged goods and food service industries across the Asia Pacific regions, covering Hong Kong, Macau, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Dirty Clean Food chief executive officer Jay Albany said they are thrilled to work with Metro Alliance.

"We view Hong Kong and Macau as strategically important markets as we further the expansion of our brand into plant-based products in Asia," Mr Albany said.

Under the agreement, Metro Alliance will become the exclusive distribution partner for sales, marketing and management of Dirty Clean Food oat milk within Hong Kong and Macau for three years.

Metro Alliance has estimated first-year retail sales of about $1,700,000, which represents revenues of about $700,000 for Dirty Clean Food.

"We see the time as now for oat milk," Mr Albany said.

"Over the past year we have invested in expanding our portfolio of regenerative and plant-based products, while building the distribution required to accelerate growth.

"It is clear that our value proposition is resonating globally as we plan for robust sales growth in oat milk during 2022."

Securing a distribution partner for Hong Kong and Macau further demonstrates Dirty Clean Food's growing global presence and ambitions.

Hong Kong and Macau add to Singapore in Asia, the six Gulf co-operative countries in the Middle East and the national expansion across Australia with Woolworths for Dirty Clean Food's oat milk in the past six months.

The company expects to add new regions to its oat milk distribution in coming months as it progresses on the construction of a commercial scale plant-based milk facility in Australia, which is expected to produce the world's lowest carbon emissions per litre of oat milk.

