Walk straight in to this quality farm

Price: Auction on Friday,

February 25, at 1pm

Location: Willyung

Area: 64.8ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany/Kojonup

Contact: Kate Jefferies 0437 204 025

THIS is a property that you can walk straight into with all the hard work done for you.

Comprising 64.8 hectares of prime, sought-after country, this property is only minutes from the Albany CBD.

It offers a magnificent five-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead and a full complement of infrastructure.

This premium, quality property is in the sought-after Willyung area, presents a rare opportunity for someone to enjoy the rural lifestyle and make a solid income out of this productive and well set up grazing country.

Situated in the 800 millimetre plus rainfall region of the highly productive South Coast, this farm presents so many great opportunities for the astute buyer.

With quality pastures consisting of a mix of clover, kikuyu and ryegrass and an abundant water supply, this farm offers the opportunity for year-round production.

It is predominantly grazable and is divided into seven main paddocks and some smaller holding/horse paddocks.

Fencing is a mix of plain wire and Ringlock, which is mostly in good condition and is all set up with electric.

The extensive improvements are testament to the owners' hard work and attention to detail.

The homestead provides views over the property and surrounds which will appeal to many.

Built about 10 years ago, the home has bush pole and timber features to complement the brick and tin finishes.

Homestead features include a TV room and study, a wood fire and open plan kitchen, living and dining area with high ceilings and timber features.

The outbuildings and improvements make it very easy working and allow for a diversity of land use including cattle, sheep and horses.

Improvements include a three-stand raised board shearing shed with a 10 metre x 10m concreted shed area at front, with 490 volt power with 4.2 kiloWatt solar system, a 12m x 6m hay shed, 12m x 16m workshop with concrete floor, mezzanine, kitchen and bathroom facilities and car hoist and a four-bay horse stables with steel horse yards and toilet and sink and horse arena.

There is a set of wooden sheep yards and cattle yards with a Commander Ag cattle crush and concrete race and there is electric fencing.

Water is provided from a bore with excellent quality water producing at 40 litres a minute.

A 25,000 gallon steel rainwater tank supplies the house and there are two 5000 gallon tanks at the sheds.

Cement tanks and water troughs service stock water.

This property will be offered by auction on Friday, February 25, at 1pm at the Ray White Rural Albany auction room.