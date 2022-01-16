Development site in thriving Katanning

Price: $680,000 + GST

Location: Katanning

Area: 9.76ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Ian Hanna 0427 215 076 and Tony Rondoni 0428 946 954

THIS is an excellent opportunity to purchase a project with approvals in place for residential and retirement village lots.

This site is ideally positioned within Katanning's town boundary adjacent to existing residential properties and close to the high school and hospital.

Lot 8 Round Drive, Katanning, has WA Planning Commission approvals for three super lots.

Lot 1 and Lot 2 are approved to be divided into 54 residential sites each and Lot 3 for 59 retirement village survey strata sites.

The site comprises a generous 9.76 hectares with a density code of R25.

Land has also been allocated for a clubhouse and open access area.

All the required utilities, power, water and sewerage are available with adequate capacity to serve the proposed development.

There are several sewerage access points around the perimeter of the site.

Katanning is a regional centre serving a significant area of the Great Southern with a wide range of recreation and leisure facilities, government, health and education services as well as a diverse retail and business district.

Demand for housing exists in Katanning.

During the development of the Shire's Community Strategic Plan in 2017 it became apparent that there was a critical shortage of short, medium, and long-term accommodation.

Quality housing for professionally employed people and the aged form an important part of the shortage.

Katanning is a vibrant and active town that acts as a hub for the smaller communities in nearby locations.

While it has relied heavily on agriculture in the past, tourism and culture are increasingly becoming important components of the wealth creation opportunities that exist in the area.