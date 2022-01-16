Classical home with manicured garden

Price: POA

Location: Claremont

Agent: Mack Hall Real Estate

Contact: Ali Synnot 0418 183 917

ON the border of Peppermint Grove and nestled in a tightly held Perth pocket of Claremont, this classically inspired home offers manicured gardens which frame the captivating frontage and elegant design.

Located in the sought-after Freshwater Bay precinct, this is a rare opportunity to secure the perfectly positioned city residence or move house while maintaining your location and lifestyle.

It is riverside living at its best.

Gleaming solid timber floors lead guests into this warm and inviting home.

The open plan kitchen, living and dining area is superb and offers abundant light.

With its stone benchtop, generous breakfast bar, quality appliances and extensive storage, the well-designed kitchen allows the chef to remain part of the conversation with those at the long table dining area alongside.

The bright, open living area integrates seamlessly with a private alfresco overlooking the easy-care, reticulated, rear grounds.

The main bedroom offers a peaceful outlook.

Well-separated and conveniently located downstairs, it includes a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with a double vanity and his and her walk-in shower.

Upstairs, the three spacious family bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

They share a second bathroom with a separate toilet, shower and bath.

This residence combines timeless finishes, generous spaces and an intelligent floor plan to create a home of tremendous warmth, style and functionality.

Private and whisper quiet, you will be delighted at what this lovely home has to offer.