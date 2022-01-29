Mango company puts growers on billboards

A MANGO producer has used its farmers as pin-up people to help push more product through the big cities this season.

Pinata Farms initiated a major marketing campaign this summer which asked consumers to "trust" the expertise of growers behind the Honey Gold mango brand.

Billboards launched in high traffic areas of Sydney and Melbourne in the lead-up to the season's peak in January featured general manager tropicals Stephen Scurr as the face of the campaign.

Pinata Farms managing director Gavin Scurr said the campaign was about championing the families behind the product.



The company has about 30 third party growers who produce the Honey Gold variety throughout the Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

"We're asking consumers to 'trust us, we grew it'," Mr Scurr said.



PROMO: Pinata Farms owns the rights to Honey Gold mangoes and is promoting them this summer.

"Our growers use the latest techniques and technologies combined with tried and tested practices honed through years of experience to produce Honey Golds.



"They apply Honey Gold specific knowledge to tree care, harvest and volume forecasting. Depending on the conditions in their growing region, they might have to tweak practices to achieve a consistent fruit quality including colour, taste and appearance.



"All our growers are committed to delivering Honey Golds which taste and look the same, no matter where they were grown.



"We want consumers to know that our growers put a lot of dedication, love and care into producing fantastic-tasting mangoes and are totally committed to excellence in everything they do throughout the supply chain."



The campaign follows a refreshed branding presence launched last season.

The Honey Gold harvest began in Darwin in early November, continues until March with the Queensland harvest now underway.



