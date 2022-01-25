New tech speeds up harvest receivals

EFFECTIVE and sensible technology was trialled in the Esperance port zone this harvest, with license plate recognition (LPR) used to capture and identify computer-readable images of license plates on trucks at unmanned weighbridges.

The technology enabled drivers to pull their truck onto an unmanned weighbridge, have their number plate and weight registered through the CDF App, which they then accepted and drove on, all within a matter of seconds.

CBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw said the technology was trialled this harvest in an attempt to improve the efficiency at sites with unmanned weighbridges and sample-first sites.

"CBH has previously tested other technology at our unmanned weighbridges, however we have been looking for more accurate technology to improve the number plate recognition and speed up the weighing process," Mr Daw said.

"Between the start of October and the end of December, 19,413 weighing events were successfully processed over the trial weighbridges helping to improve site cycle times.

"This is a great example of how we are implementing technology solutions to improve efficiency at harvest and get growers back to their paddocks faster."

Beaumont grower Matt Hill had multiple experiences using the system over the course of harvest and said it worked seamlessly.

"You don't have to do anything, all you do is park on the weighbridge and the LPR takes care of the rest," Mr Hill said.

"It's the same process as a manned weighbridge, except that there's no one there and it's all automatic, so it's a good, effective and sensible use of new technology.

"I have no doubt that if it's used at other sites next harvest then it will definitely speed the whole show up."

According to CBH, there were some initial challenges, mainly related to symbols like shire emblems not being recognised.

However, after working with site staff and the camera vendor, the co-operative was able to overcome many of those challenges.

Mr Hill also noted there were a few teething problems early on, however they were easily solved.

"There were a few issues early on with trucks with headlights on, especially at night time and it struggled a bit," he said.

"However, very quickly people worked out that if they dimmed their lights while on the weighbridge it worked perfectly fine.

"There was also still two-way communication with the sample hut if there were issues and while I didn't have any myself, I did hear a few calls that were resolved within a minute or so."

With a positive first trial under its belt, the co-operative will look at other ways to utilise the technology in the future.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.