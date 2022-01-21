Farm Business Updates set to improve profitability

REGISTRATIONS are now open to attend the Western Australian Farm Business Update (FBU) events, which aim to drive innovation and adoption of improved farm business management and practices across the grains industry.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) invests in the annual events to provide trusted information to growers on business insights, planning and trends to assist in improving efficiency and profitability.

GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird said the events would feature expert speakers who would deliver timely, relevant information on the global economy and how that's influencing farm enterprises.

"Key presentations will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy and how growers can adapt their management strategies to navigate disruptions now and into the future," Mr Bird said.

"This year's FBUs will also provide targeted information, including how to capitalise on off farm investments and how to build a workplace culture that nurtures and motivates staff."

Mr Bird is encouraging graingrowers, advisers and anyone working in the agribusiness industry to attend one of the updates.

"These updates are a great opportunity for attendees to identify improvement opportunities for their businesses and to pick up tips and tactics to improve their management practices," he said.

Expert speakers and their topics for the 2022 events include:

Stephen Smith - Deloitte Access Economics Partner: Economic overview and the post-covid economic recovery.

Simon Stead and Nelson Aylmore - CBH executives: Adaptive management and decision making during a global pandemic.

Rebecca Fing - House Paddock Training and Consulting: Developing a professional business culture - nurturing skills and capacity in your people.

Matthew Yates - Byfields Wealth Financial Planner: Off farm investment - building a strategic approach.



Damian Collins - Momentum Managing Director: Diversifying our wealth through property investment



Mark Edgley - ABN Homes Group Safety Manager: Farm Safety - Changing the culture.



Ruth Young - Farmer at Wyening Mission Farm: Changing safety culture through action on the ground - a farm case study.

Details for the three events are as follows:

Esperance Civic Centre - February 7, 9.15am-4pm



Dowerin Community Club - February 9, 9.15am-4pm



Williams Recreation Ground Pavilion - February 10, 9.15am-4pm

To register or for more information: Go to grdc.com.au/events or orm.com.au, or contact event co-ordinator ORM on 03 5441 6176 or admin@orm.com.au

