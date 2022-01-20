Opportunities for drought resilience champions

A map showing the Agro-Ecological Zones and Node Map in the area covered by the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub.

INDIVIDUALS and groups passionate about improving the drought resilience of local farmers and their communities are encouraged to apply for new roles that form part of two projects.

The South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub) seeks expressions of interest (EOIs) from organisations for Regional Node Lead roles and from individuals for Regional Advisory Committee member positions.

Led by the Grower Group Alliance, the hub is one of eight hubs established around the country through the Australian Government's $5 billion Future Drought Fund.

SW WA Hub acting director Mark Holland said the Regional Node Leads and Regional Advisory Committees would help the hub deliver on its aim of providing networks for researchers, farmers, communities, First Nations people and other stakeholders to work together to enhance drought resilient practices.

"The hub's appointment of up to nine Regional Node Leads and establishment of four Regional Advisory Committees will help ensure that our priorities and activities are targeted, locally relevant and driven from the ground up," Mr Holland said.

"These initiatives will build on the industry collaboration already achieved through the hub's continued engagement with more than 50 hub consortium partners, which are providing cash and in-kind co-contributions worth several million dollars, as well as with other stakeholders.

"Last year was generally favourable for our primary producers given above average rainfall, but it is important to have the right foundations in place for when seasonal conditions invariably do turn.

"The Regional Node Leads and Regional Advisory Committees will help the hub to achieve this and to best help farmers and their communities to prepare for drought."

A Regional Node Lead will be an organisation which, through a nominated manager, will gather and share knowledge, co-ordinate local activities and support SW WA Hub activities.

Regional Node Leads will do this using informal means as well as through co-ordinated activities such as surveys, meetings, workshops and other communication activities.

They will play a key role in linking the hub to end users.

Preferences for representation include incorporated organisations such as grower groups, natural resource management groups and First Nations groups.

EOIs are also sought from individuals to become members of four new Regional Advisory Committees that will align with the four agro-ecological regions of the SW WA Hub.

Through their knowledge and expertise, the committees will provide guidance on priority issues impacting the drought and climate resilience of farming systems, their industries and communities.

Regional Advisory Committees will enhance collaboration via their existing networks and their links with hub partners and stakeholders.

They will provide input to the design of key project activities, support for the developed projects and provide feedback on progress to ensure key questions and priorities are addressed.

Membership preference is for skills-based representatives of the agricultural industries or sectors for each agro-ecological zone, plus an independent chairperson selected from the committee members.

The deadline for submission of EOIs for both initiatives is close of business on Friday, February 4.

More information: gga.org.au/activity/ drought-innovation-hub/

