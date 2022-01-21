HIP show takes ancient music to the regions

THE sound of the past is coming to regional towns this January and February in the form of Baroque.

Baroque is the name of western classical music from about 1600 to 1750 AD and although the name may not be familiar, the sound will ring a bell as you listen to the four exceptional musicians who make up HIP Company.

Historically Informed Performance (HIP) Company, is touring their recently released album 'Pastorales: Arias for the Open Air'.

The show features traditional Baroque instruments and a harpsichord as the bright and vibrant songs are brought to life.

One of the company's directors Bonnie de la Hunty hopes the audience will enjoy hearing such a colourful program.

"We've got voice and strings, plus the harpsichord is a plucked instrument so it's all soft and warm sounding, especially on the old traditional instruments," Ms de la Hunty said.

"There's also some folk music in there, some Australian music that is kind of like a soundscape and then some traditional Baroque music, which are all very happy nature tunes."

The audience will be in for a treat as two of the musicians play on instruments that have the traditional strings and bows from the era.

The tour includes Balingup, Denmark, Albany, York and Narrogin, which were all chosen as towns to visit because of their vibrant and strong art communities.

The tour is funded by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

"We've been really lucky to get a grant to help fund the project - it's meant we can put on the concerts, touring regionally, which is great," she said.

"We've performed in Albany and Denmark before and we know there is quite a strong following for Baroque music there.

"The album is nature themed and we filmed the music video in rural areas, so it's all about nature - it feels really nice to also go around the country to do the concerts."

Ms de la Hunty, along with the other two directors of HIP Company, Sarah Papadopoulos and Krista Low, met on a bus while touring a Baroque show with the Perth Symphony Orchestra a few years ago.

Becoming quick friends, they soon formed their own group, bonding over their love for Baroque.

For Ms de la Hunty, she naturally gravitated towards the genre of music since studying.

"There is a style to it that feels natural, it's very colourful with lots of different contrasts from light to shade," she said.

"Even the paintings of that era you can see that, it's really nice to explore a completely different sound world to what we hear nowadays and bring it to life with this group.

"I hope the audience feels like that they've got a way into the genre - hearing something new, there are many different styles within that era so there should be a good mixture for everyone to enjoy."

All three exceptional musicians in their own right, Ms Papadopoulous, plays the Baroque violin, Ms Low, Baroque 'cello and Ms de la Hunty sings soprano.

The trio, along with harpsichordist James Huntingford, who featured in the album, are excited to bring the music to the regions and have loved the process of bringing the concert to life.

"I think my favourite thing about the show is that we have done everything from the start," Ms de la Hunty said.

"From thinking about what we want to play, to putting on the show, to recording the album, being able to do it with a really good group of friends - it's just so nice to have that process."

The tour kicks off this Saturday, January 22 at the Balingup Town Hall.

Saturday, January 22, 5:30pm: Balingup Town Hall



Sunday, January 23, 5:30pm: Denmark Civic Centre



Monday, January 24, 7:00pm: Albany Uniting Church



Saturday, February 5, 3:00pm: York Town Hall



Sunday, February 6, 3:00pm: Narrogin Town Hall

For more information along with how to book head to www.hip.company.