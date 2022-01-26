Evasive action required to limit stable fly numbers

DPIRD reminds landholders on the Swan Coastal Plain to take evasive action to mitigate the risk of stable fly, which has a nasty bite.

HORTICULTURE growers and livestock producers along the Swan Coastal Plain, north and south of Perth, are reminded to take action to minimise the build up of stable fly numbers.

There have been increased reports of stable flies in numerous areas - particularly from the Gingin Shire - due to unseasonably wet conditions over winter and spring that enabled larval developmental sites to stay active for longer.

Stable fly is primarily a pest of livestock, especially cattle and horses, while it also affects humans, dogs and other animal pets.

The pest inflicts a painful bite and animals become agitated and can lose condition trying to avoid the flies.

Stable fly is a declared pest under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management (BAM) Act 2007.

The Stable Fly Management Plan 2019 was developed to assist stakeholders to manage the pest across 14 designated local government areas, from Capel to Chittering.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) held a training day late last year with local government officers and rangers at Gingin to improve stable fly detection and discuss appropriate management strategies and landholder obligations under the BAM Act.

DPIRD senior research officer David Cook said stable fly management was a shared responsibility between landholders, local government and the department.

He advised the key to managing stable flies effectively was to remove potential breeding sites.

"It is important to get rid of rotting plant material, ageing animal manures or a combination of the two, rather than trying to control them on the affected animals," Dr Cook said.

"This includes burying vegetable crop residues and reject produce soon after harvest and then compacting the soil above the residues using a land roller."

The Stable Fly Management Plan 2019 allows for the use of poultry manure, provided it has been appropriately composted or treated with either sodium borate or calcium cyanamide to prevent the pest breeding.

Dr Cook said livestock owners should also employ good onfarm hygiene.

Landholders are encouraged to consult DPIRD's website or their local government representative to find out how best to mitigate stable fly on their property.

