Heifers sell to $2461 at Boyanup sale

AGENTS yarded an increased number of weaned weaners at the combined Nutrien Livestock and Elders sale at Boyanup last week.

Some excellent drafts from renowned vendors attracted strong competition and values, while there was little difference in the prices paid when compared with the previous week's sale.

A total of 1628 weaners were offered and sold in the sale and they sold to a top of $2363 paid for steers and 736c/kg on the lighter calves, while heifers sold to $2461 and 674c/kg.

Lotfeeders were more active in the sale compared to recent sales with AuctionsPlus taking a number of lines, especially in the heifer section of the Nutrien Livestock offering.

Over both agents the sale averaged $2013.

Nutrien Livestock

The Nutrien Livestock offering of 957 calves was boosted by several larger drafts from regular vendors that attracted repeat buyers and sold accordingly.

Again, the run of six pens from the Muir family, GD Muir & Co, Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, took the limelight when the third pen offered weighing 416kg topped at $2363 when bought by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, at 568c/kg.

Mr Abbs also paid $2317 and $2340 at 524 and 570c/kg for the Muir calves.

Kalgrains, Wannamal, was a major buyer in both sections, paying $2312 and $2250 for calves weighing 420kg and 400kg respectively.

Semini Enterprises was active early, taking the second pen of Muir calves for $2322 and 550c/kg.

Just missing the top price was a line of 10 Angus from RF & RE Walker, Wilga, which went to Mr Abbs for $2332 when the 413kg calves sold at 564c/kg.

Kalgrains secured four pens of the Walker calves, paying a top of $2254 twice.

Wylie Group farm manager Darryl Robinson (right), Murray River Farms, with staff Andy Robertson and Kyah Tocknell. Murray River Farms sold Angus heifers to strong enquiry with them topping at $2461.

Nutrien Livestock Busselton and Margaret River agent Jock Embry had orders from several clients and paid up to $2248 and 564c/kg.

Mr Embry also snapped up the first pen from Silverlands Stud Farm, Bridgetown, paying $2154 at 618c/kg for the 348kg Angus steers.

John Giumelli, Northcliffe, bought at the previous sale and was back for more, taking two pens of Silverlands Angus calves at $2129 and $2142 at 640 and 658c/kg.

Alan Padman, Capel, secured a pen of 11 steers from the Silverlands drafts for $2033 and 682c/kg.

Tone Bridge Grazing, Tonebridge, broke the sea of black with pens of Hereford steers with Tawkin Super Fund taking the first line weighing 350kg for $2039 at 582c/kg before adding the next 12 calves weighing 322kg for 568c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock took the third pen of eight lighter calves at 620c/kg to spend $1887.

Kalgrains paid 538c/kg and $2329 for Shorthorn steers averaging 433kg from B & D Sloan, with Tawkin Super Fund taking 11 weighing 341kg for $1945 at 570c/kg.

Welldon Beef, Williams, added eight Charolais from Tandar Pty Ltd, Busselton, paying 548c/kg for the 428kg steers costing $2346.

The Wylie Group, Murray River Farms, lifted the tempo of the sale with a run of outstanding Angus heifers, with the first 11 weighing 366kg going to Welldon Beef for $2461 at 672c/kg.

Welldon Beef then secured the next five pens with a single bid of 670c/kg for each, with the weight variance seeing these cost from $2412 down to $2241.

p Matt Dela Gola (left), Tone Bridge Grazing, Tonebridge, looked over his Hereford weaners in the sale which sold to a top of $2039 with Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper.

Mr Embry secured a heifer at $1925 and 550c/kg with AuctionsPlus taking a single heifer for $1905.

Welldon Beef then took another three pens at 670c/kg before being pushed to 674c/kg for the last 11 heifers weighing 295kg.

AuctionsPlus was strong on the run of Silverlands Angus heifers, taking 11 at $1944 and 568c/kg, 21 for $1836 and 624c/kg and three other lines for up to 636c/kg.

Mr Embry and Mr Pollock each bought a pen for $1876 and $1560 for 580 and 638c/kg respectively.

AuctionsPlus snapped up the three pens from Kelly-Brae, paying to $1945 and 614c/kg.

Elders

While lacking the larger drafts, the Elders catalogue lacked nothing in quality and weight.

Its top for steers of $2304 was achieved in the second pen offered from F Pessotto & Sons, Manjimup, when Kalgrains bid to 540c/kg for the 426kg steers.

Another 10 weighing 421kg joined them at $2276 and 540c/kg.

Callanish Grazing, Brookhampton, sold several pens of Charolais steers with all going to Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts for $2300, $2286 and $2129 at 592, 594 and 552c/kg respectively.

Later in the sale, Callanish steers sold for $2163 at 540c/kg to Kalgrains for seven, with Elders Boyanup buying another nine at $2085 and 594c/kg.

Another vendor with quality Charolais steers was FR & LF Prosser, Scott River, with Semini Enterprises paying $2223 at 530c/kg for nine weighing 419kg, while Kalgrains added nine for $2116 and another nine at $2128 for 552 and 530c/kg.

The top cents per kilogram price of 660c/kg in the Elders steer run was paid by Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, for three Murray Grey weighing 246kg that returned $1628 for vendor IN & BJ Trigwell, Donnybrook.

John Giumelli, Northcliffe, was back to buy more weaners at Boyanup, paying $2142 and $2129.

The top price heifer pen in the Elders offering was achieved well into the sale when 12 Charolais from Callanish Grazing weighing 381kg sold to Elders Boyanup at 544c/kg and $2076.

Also topping $2000 were 10 heifers from FR & LF Prosser that weighed 390kg and were bought by Semini Enterprises for $2051 and 526c/kg.

Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings paid $1972 for three Red Angus from AJ & DF Johnson, Donnybrook, when the 438kg heifers sold at 450c/kg.

