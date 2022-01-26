Deutz-Fahr celebrates Agrotron milestone

DEUTZ-Fahr and its local dealer network started the year celebrating a milestone - 25 years of the Agrotron Series medium and heavy tractors in Australia.

Local Deutz-Fahr gold standard dealer representative, Shaun Robinson from SLR Tractors & Machinery at Baldivis, said the Agrotron tractor range had established itself over the past 25 years with a faithful following of operators across a wide range of applications because of its versatility and reliability.

"We've got dairy farmers, mixed farmers, market gardeners, contractors, the full spectrum of hobby farmers, who have bought and continue to buy Deutz-Fahr tractors from us," Mr Robinson said.

"People appreciate the German engineering and technology, the tractors are very reliable and they (Deutz-Fahr) have been around for a very long time."

Mr Robinson, who runs SLR Tractors & Machinery with wife Linda and daughter Emma, knows tractors.

He trained as an agricultural mechanic with Massey Ferguson in the United Kingdom and since moving to Australia has worked on Deutz-Fahr tractors for more than 30 years, attending factory training courses in Europe to stay abreast of the latest technology.

With the latest additions of the 6G (which first arrived in 2018) and Warrior (which arrived last year), the Agrotron Series now offers four-wheel-drive medium and heavy tractors ranging from 95 kilowatts (130 horsepower) through to 250kw (340hp), Mr Robinson said.

One of the attractions for current Agrotron owners is their six-cylinder diesel engines use sophisticated technology to control emissions and do not require purchase of AdBlue chemical or rely on DPF (Diesel Particulate Filters which can be prone to blocking up), to clean up exhaust gases.

Across the range they offer Powershift manual selection transmission, RCShift automatic transmission and TTV variable-speed transmission, with higher powered models Trimble GPS auto-steer enabled or have it fitted as standard.

"Over the past 25 years, the Agrotron Series has evolved and adapted to the Australian market, with a water-cooled engine and a revamped airconditioning unit to match our tough Australian conditions," said Doug Robinson, general manager of the agricultural division of PFG Australia which imports Deutz-Fahr tractors.

"Unquestionably, the Deutz-Fahr Agrotron Series continues to rise to modern day needs and wants - offering exceptional value, fuel economy and high quality components, all engineered and built in Germany for Australian conditions."

