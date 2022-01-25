Program to help growers in the boardroom

GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking.

APPLICATIONS for GrainGrowers Ltd OnBoard grower director program are now open.

The program, which was launched last year, has been designed to assist growers to further develop the skillsets necessary for a modern boardroom as well as ensure growers have a greater representation in boardrooms and committees across Australia.

GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said growers were running innovative and progressive enterprises and that their astute business skills were invaluable in boardroom discussions.

"The first group of growers who took part in the inaugural program gave us terrific feedback about how valuable it was," Mr Hosking said.

"We're encouraging growers from across Australia with diverse backgrounds to apply for 2022 for their professional development."

Designed to be "pandemic proof", participants will develop their skills in both a face-to-face and virtual learning environment and be given the opportunity to work with facilitators that have extensive governance and board experience.

Participants parental and carers responsibility costs while attending the sessions will also be covered by GrainGrowers.

"We wanted to ensure that there are as few barriers as possible for growers who have to take precious time off the farm to take part," Mr Hosking said.

"If ensuring childcare or carers responsibilities costs are covered enables someone who might not otherwise been able to consider applying, that is a win for us."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.