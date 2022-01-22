Rare parcels of land hit the market

Price: Offers over $218,000

Location: Northam

Area: 9417m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Michelle Allardyce 0417 934 938

SELDOM do land parcels of this size become available.

One block fronts Mitchell Avenue, a main arterial road in Northam, while the other block fronts onto the Avon River on Jessup Terrace.

Northam has seen extensive expansion over the past several years with an array of large national and family businesses relocating to the regional centre.

The town and region is enjoying being recognised as an affordable and liveable area with many facilities and amenities available for its population.

The properties will be sold as one parcel and are zoned R15/R30.