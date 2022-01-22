Prime Esperance spot has maximum appeal

Price: $499,000

Location: Esperance

Area: 860m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Tracey Tate 0412 676 959

THIS is the place everyone wants to be - this four-bedroom, two- bathroom brick and tile home has plenty to suit all buyers.

With room galore, you will be surprised when you view it.

It offers a formal lounge room with carpet and wooden venetian blinds.

There is a huge family room, dining room and kitchen with reverse-cycle, split system air-conditioning, a tile fire, jarrah cupboards, gas cooktop and wall oven with separate grill, walk-in pantry and lots of bench space.

The master bedroom has full-length, built-in wardrobes and an ensuite.

The three minor bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes while the main bathroom has a separate bath and shower recess.

Outside is a fantastic full-length alfresco for year-round entertaining.

A double Colorbond garage has power connected and there is also a single garage under the main roof.

The backyard has a great vegetable patch and plenty of room for a trampoline and swings.

To view phone the exclusive listing agent.