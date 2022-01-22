Prime Esperance spot has maximum appeal

- Price: $499,000
- Location: Esperance
- Area: 860m2
- Agent: Elders Real Estate
- Contact: Tracey Tate 0412 676 959
THIS is the place everyone wants to be - this four-bedroom, two- bathroom brick and tile home has plenty to suit all buyers.
With room galore, you will be surprised when you view it.
It offers a formal lounge room with carpet and wooden venetian blinds.
There is a huge family room, dining room and kitchen with reverse-cycle, split system air-conditioning, a tile fire, jarrah cupboards, gas cooktop and wall oven with separate grill, walk-in pantry and lots of bench space.
The master bedroom has full-length, built-in wardrobes and an ensuite.
The three minor bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes while the main bathroom has a separate bath and shower recess.
Outside is a fantastic full-length alfresco for year-round entertaining.
A double Colorbond garage has power connected and there is also a single garage under the main roof.
The backyard has a great vegetable patch and plenty of room for a trampoline and swings.
To view phone the exclusive listing agent.