Prime Esperance spot has maximum appeal

Property
With room galore, you will be surprised when you view it.

  • Price: $499,000
  • Location: Esperance
  • Area: 860m2
  • Agent: Elders Real Estate
  • Contact: Tracey Tate 0412 676 959

THIS is the place everyone wants to be - this four-bedroom, two- bathroom brick and tile home has plenty to suit all buyers.

It offers a formal lounge room with carpet and wooden venetian blinds.

There is a huge family room, dining room and kitchen with reverse-cycle, split system air-conditioning, a tile fire, jarrah cupboards, gas cooktop and wall oven with separate grill, walk-in pantry and lots of bench space.

The master bedroom has full-length, built-in wardrobes and an ensuite.

The three minor bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes while the main bathroom has a separate bath and shower recess.

Outside is a fantastic full-length alfresco for year-round entertaining.

A double Colorbond garage has power connected and there is also a single garage under the main roof.

The backyard has a great vegetable patch and plenty of room for a trampoline and swings.

To view phone the exclusive listing agent.

