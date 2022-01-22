Rural farm on the outskirts of Perth

Price: EOI

Location: Oakford

Area: 290ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Hugh Ness 0428 551 742

RAY White Rural WA has listed for sale an outstanding rural farm/ land banking opportunity in the southern Perth suburb of Oakford, just 37 kilometres south of the Perth CBD.

Duck Pond farm is a 290 hectare / 716 acre rural property located just east of the Kwinana Rreeway on Mundijong Road.

The property is currently run as a cattle grazing and hay property, however it would suit other forms of livestock as well.

The owners currently run 170 exceptionally quiet Murray Grey blood breeders and cut about 1150 rolls of hay per annum.

The condition of the property is excellent with top quality fencing throughout.

The boundary is nearly all newly erected Ringlock with additional three line electrified inside it and internally predominantly three line electrified with steel gates.

Water is supplied via an array of sources including three bores, two wells, one dam, one permanent creek and two winter creeks which are supported by solar and electric pumps, windmills, 10 tanks and a connection to main scheme water if required.

The land is primarily coastal loams to clay loams and was originally timbered with flooded gum, Marri and paperbark trees.

The land is fertile with recent applications of lime sand being the only requirement.

The property is held on 11 contiguous freehold lots and adjoins an existing residential subdivision.

It is also located within 500 metres of a proposed 4800 lot subdivision, owned by one of the biggest property developers in Australia.

The property sits in a 'planning investigation' area, outlined in the south metropolitan Peel sub regional planning framework document.

It is also strategically located just 10 minutes from the Wellard retail precinct and the Wellard train station, six minutes from Mundijong, eight minutes from the Baldivis retail precinct and 16 minutes from Rockingham beach.

All necessary services including medical and schooling are in close proximity to the property and it is just a four minute drive to the Kwinana freeway on-ramp.