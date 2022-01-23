Farming unit includes 1150ha arable land

Price: EOI closing 5pm Monday, February 7

Location: Piawaning

Area: 1264.97ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Steve Vaughan 0428 120 407

A WONDERFUL opportunity to acquire this very well set up farming unit in a highly sought after region in the shires of Victoria Plains and Wongan Ballidu.

Situated about 180 kilometres north of Perth and 5km east of the Piawaning townsite, most of the property's 1150 arable hectares has been deep ripped with a strong lime application.

Internal fences have been removed to allow straight line cropping.

Buildings include two houses and various farm sheds including a large hay shed.

A gently undulating rural landholding, this property is in conformity with the surrounding locality and has well drained sandplain and medium gravels.

Water resources include a bore equipped with a windmill, a bore equipped with a solar power submersible pump, two soaks, three water tanks connected to supply and troughs via an underground poly pipe.

Water supplies are in sound condition and suitable for existing hay production use or cropping.

CBH facilities are available of Piawaning, Yerecoin and Wongan Hills.

For the investor, there are good tenants looking to lease on a long-term basis.