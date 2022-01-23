Attractive farming property up for auction

Price: Auction at 11am Friday, February 18 at Wickepin Town Hall

Location: Wickepin

Area: 451.2ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate Narrogin

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689

'WILLERENE' at Wickepin has something special bound to attract discerning buyers.

First established in 1911 and cleared the hard way by the current owner's grandfather, the property has been cared for by three generations of the one family, each of whom has improved the property to take it from virgin bush to the productive and attractive farming property being presented to the market in February.

Located north of Wickepin and with frontage to Wickepin North and Yarling Brook Roads, the property is not much more than walking distance from Wickepin town centre and within easy driving distance of Narrogin, with its associated amenities and services.

Willerene is ideally situated to form a home base for your farming operation in the Wickepin district.

Alternatively, if you are looking to expand your current enterprise, you'll find Willerene easy to access from several directions.

Operated for many years as a cattle stud, the property consists of 10 contiguous lots and features an undulating landscape where a large proportion of the farm is currently under a broadacre cropping program and the remainder provides excellent grazing for sheep, a mainstay of the current farming enterprise.

Soil types range from heavier granite loams and gravels to the north of Hemley Road through to softer sandy duplex soils on the southern portion and where Yarling Brook meanders through.

Willerene infrastructure is highlighted by a four-bedroom brick home in particularly good condition that boasts large rooms, solid construction and neutral décor.

The home is set in a relaxing green gardens and has a double garage and good-sized lockup shed nearby.

Other buildings include two older style machinery sheds, lockup workshop/storage shed, two stand shearing shed and older style sheep yards.

Buyers will be impressed with the state of the fences thanks to a comprehensive fencing maintenance and replacement program that has been employed on the property for many years.

Willerene has been leased to an excellent local tenant for close to 22 years.

With the lease coming to an end in early 2023, settlement of the sale will take place in March 2022 and the new owner will be entitled to receive the rent 'pro rata' commencing from settlement.

The property will be available for a new owner to take vacant possession in early 2023.

Willerene is at 181 Hemley Road, Wickepin and the auction is being conducted at the Wickepin Town Hall at 11am on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Potential buyers should contact Jeff Douglas for further information and to arrange property inspections.