Lake Moore suitable for all farming pursuits

Price: EOI by formal offer

Location: Goodlands

Area: 4182ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Simon Wilding 0417 965 211

AN IDEAL investment opportunity, this Lake Moore property located in the Dalwallinu shire covers undulating country suitable for all farming pursuits including carbon farming, grazing and large scale cropping.

Spanning 4182 hectares and with a rural zoning, Lake Moore has a healthy long term average rainfall of 325 millimetres and is made up of two parcels of land, with the smaller parcel situated eight kilometres West of the main farm.

Featuring strong red loams and quality yellow sandplain soils, the property was originally timbered with York, salmon gum and tea trees.

Lake Moore's bores and dams will keep the new owner well supplied with access to scheme water also available.

Currently home to about 3000 Dorper sheep, Lake Moore has Ringlock, steel post and lap wire fencing, a shearing shed and includes sheep yards with a capacity of 3000 head.

Infrastructure on the property includes a 60 metre by 14m general purpose shed, a machinery shed including a workshop, a 200 tonne fertiliser shed, three new 57t sealed silos and a four-stand shearing shed.

The property also includes a three- bedroom, one-bathroom residence which includes air-conditioning, satellite TV and internet access.

A four-bedroom air- conditioned donga that includes ensuites is attached to the home.

Lake Moore presents a fabulous opportunity for the shrewd investor, a standalone farming enterprise, or a well valued expansion program.

Inspection is recommended.