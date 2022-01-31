Scholarships to help leadership pathway

EMERGING leaders in regional Western Australia are being invited to further build their leadership capability through a scholarship from the Mt Burdett Foundation.

The Foundation, which was launched last year by Esperance farmer Chris Reichstein before he lost his battle with terminal cancer, believes that by investing strategically in new initiatives and people, it is possible to create a vibrant, resilient community to ensure a healthy future for rural and regional WA.

With that in mind, regional Western Australians who are in the early to mid stages of their career are encouraged to apply for the Mt Burdett Foundation Scholarship, which supports places in Leadership WA's June 2022 Rising Leadership Program.

The program unites leaders from the corporate, not-for-profit and public sectors to share experiences, exploring who they are as leaders, build on their strengths and discover how to take on greater leadership roles.

The Rural and Regional Advancement Foundation (RRAF) committee (which forms part of the foundation) chairwoman Erin Gorter said the program took participants on a six-month journey which fostered new thinking and perspectives on leadership and occurs over 12 experience days in Perth.

"They will explore a variety of themes through dynamically structured group discussions and learn from Western Australia's most qualified and insightful leaders across private, community and government sectors," Ms Gorter said.

Over the course of the program, participants will identify and build on their existing strengths, improve their ability to influence, persuade and make an impact and gain confidence and capacity to negotiate complex leadership challenges.

They will also create networks to achieve results, develop a clear understanding of how to motivate and inspire people, increase their ability to drive sustainable change and understand who they are as a leader and what motivates them.

"Following completion of the program, participants join a strong and influential network of Leadership WA Alumni," Ms Gorter said.

"This network comes together regularly to continue to grow and learn and to give back by contributing expertise and time to social impact activities across WA, making a real and meaningful difference in their community."

The scholarships fund the full fees for a program place, valued at $7990, and there are two scholarships currently available.

With participation fees covered, the scholarship's emphasis is on applicants clearly outlining their plans to contribute back to their community / sector on completion of the course.