Severe thunderstorm warning issued

If you live in parts of Kimberley, Pilbara, North Interior and South Interior districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.

The warning was issued at 2.45pm today by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).



Locations which may be affected include Newman, Jigalong, Marble Bar, Nullagine,Parnngurr and Telfer.



WHAT TO DO:



If outside find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING:

Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Slow down, turn your lights on and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen powerlines and loose debris.

If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.

Take care in areas that have been flooded and be careful driving on gravel roads as surfaces will be slippery and muddy, and vehicles could become bogged.



WEATHER DETAILS:

At 2.28pm today, the Bureau of Meteorology advised the monsoon is activating over the Kimberley.



A broad trough is extending from the northern Gascoyne to the North Interior.



Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours inparts of the Kimberley and Pilbara districts.



Locations which may be affected include Broome, Bidyadanga, Sandfire and Wallal Downs.



Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Pilbara, North Interior and South Interior districts.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed

Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:



If it is safe to do so, please do what you can to help yourself before calling the SES for assistance.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars.



Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.



KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

