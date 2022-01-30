Country music star kicking goals

UPCOMING country music star Sally Jane is kicking goals right from the start of 2022.

Her second single from her debut EP, 'Kiss You When The Rain Comes', has charted at number one in the first few weeks of January on the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project charts.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter has been pleasantly surprised at the placement.

"I was really stoked and surprised to find that out," Ms Jane said.

"My producer sent me a message and a photo that I was number one and I was like, wow."

As an independent artist who usually self promotes, she decided to change it up with this song, giving it a push with Country Radio Singles.

They took charge of distribution, placing the song onto as many stations as they could, along with promoting it online and on social media.

Despite the surprise of the chart-topping success, the upward trajectory of her career makes sense as Ms Jane has chipped away at her career for most of her young life.

Growing up in Serpentine, she fell into music by happy coincidence after her dad, Stuart Pottinger, expressed interest in learning the guitar.

When she was 12 years old, along with her mum Nerolie Pottinger they purchased a guitar for him at Christmas, however where his enthusiasm quickly waned the young star's blossomed.

"Dad never played it, so I sneakily stole it off him and started learning with the help of YouTube," Ms Jane said.

Originally a self-proclaimed terrible singer, she used to get sent to the back paddock to pick up sticks with the horses, in order to give her parents a break from her vocal stylings.

"By the time I was 15, I started sounding half decent," she said.

"Our local, the Serpentine Pub gave me a start, landing my first gig at age 15.

"Unfortunately the pub has been closed for three years now and the entire town can't wait for it to open again.

"They bought me a little cheap PA system and I started from there."

Sally Jane took out the 2020 Western Australian Country Music People's Choice Award.

Studying in Tamworth, New South Wales, at the 'The Academy of Country Music' she took an intensive music course, and graduated from the Senior Academy Course in 2020, crediting the course for helping her career gain momentum.

While the discovery of the guitar was a serendipitous tale, her love for country music was ingrained early on, as the family would take long road trips together.

As the radio signal faded, CDs from Kasey Chambers would be put on, along with other country music artists, teaching Sally Jane the art of storytelling and song writing through the musical legends of the genre.

As a result, it's no wonder that Kasey Chambers is an inspiration for the young performer.

"I love her song writing," Ms Jane said.

"I got to do a duet with her back in 2018 and support her in Karratha in 2021, she's just such a genuinely lovely person, so she's definitely my idol.

"I also love Adam Brand, and a few upcoming American acts have been a big inspiration song writing wise as well."

With song writing a unique and individual process, Ms Jane is hook driven as she creates her masterpieces.

"Most of the time I will think of a hook, a line, a catchphrase or even just an idea," she said.

"I then come up with a melody that will fit around that hook, writing the chorus first and then the rest of the song from there.

"I have become more technical and focused on the song writing this past year, but prior to that I just kept working on a song until it sounded good, not really using a system."

The second single on her debut EP, 'Kiss you when the rain comes', benefited from this more technical approach, as she was moved by drought-affected farmers a few years back.

"We were over in Tamworth a few years ago for the Tamworth Country Music Festival and we were visiting my uncle who has a farm over there," she said.

"It was during the time when the droughts were really bad and there were severe bushfires that had just come through and I saw first hand the struggle of the farmers and communities out there.

"Seeing the effect of the drought and fires, I wanted to write a tribute to the farmers, to cheer them up and let them know that we are all here to support them at the same time."

Sally Jane with popular country singer Adam Brand.

Ms Jane hopes this song, as well as all her songs are relatable for her listeners, and that they move others, just as she was moved by the effects of the devastating droughts at the time.

A true performer, while she loves writing songs, her greatest joy comes from being on stage.

"When the audience is singing my own songs back to me, that is definitely amazing," she said.

"Even if it's just a cover song - I've done the Boddington Rodeo a couple of times now and when the audience is singing those songs, screaming back at you, and you're just this tiny person on a big stage, it really is a cool experience.

"I guess you would say that is my happy place."

Already an award winner, Ms Jane won the 2020 Western Australian Country Music People's Choice Award, and is showing no signs of slowing down for 2022.

"I have a new song available for pre-order late January, which is also on my debut EP," she said.

"Then my EP will be coming out later this year, followed by a Murchison, Gascoyne and Pilbara tour, which I'm really excited about.

"I am also performing at the Red Country Music festival at that time as well.

"I'm just really excited to get my EP out there and hit the road again."

As well as touring the north, Ms Jane is also set to perform at the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival from February 18-20.

Keep your eyes out for this rising star, for she is definitely one to watch.

