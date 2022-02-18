Fire devastation in the south west

THE past two weeks have seen monumental fire damage in various regions of Western Australia.

Major fires have broken out across the State, burning more than 60,000 hectares and requiring more than 1300 personnel to respond in total.

Last week began with regional communities still reeling from the weekend before and hopeful that forecast thunderstorms would not spark new fires.

In some areas those fears eventuated as lightning strikes in the southern regions started fires in multiple areas including Bremer Bay, Hopetown and Jerramungup.

Fires only narrowly missed Jerramungup thanks to quick responding firefighters who were supported by a large air tanker which dropped fire retardant near the town.

The Department of Fires and Emergency Services (DFES) said the high temperatures and strong winds escalated many fires, causing them to spread quickly.

"The conditions in the Great Southern last Friday were incredibly severe - the winds were so strong that they actually tore roofs off homes near the fire ground," said Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm.

"A sudden wind change also changed the direction of the bushfires and firefighters had to move extremely quickly to prevent the fires from reaching more homes.

"There has been some rainfall overnight that has helped firefighters get the situation under control and our immediate priority is to control and extinguish these bushfires."

Unfortunately some infrastructure was also lost in the latest fires.

"Damage assessments have been completed and total property loss has been confirmed as three houses, one house in Jerramungup and two in Hopetown," Mr Klemm said.

He said another four Hopetoun structures such as residents, including a caravan and live-in sheds were also damaged.

The Jerramungup fire was reported at 2.52pm on Friday and 900ha were burnt.

Earlier this week the fire was stationary and Western Power said power was restored to the townsite by Monday.

A fire that started at 2pm at Hopetoun on Friday burnt 162ha and one at Bremer Bay that started at 3.22pm the same day, burnt 2203ha.

Lightning strikes also caused fires in Mount Sheridan (670ha), Lake Biddy (227ha), South Newdegate (402ha), while there was also a fire in the west side of Fitzgerald River National Park.

Once again 17 aircraft supported the ground crew including their large air tanker, with the State Operations Centre opening on Friday and closing on Sunday.

Fires in the Corrigin and Bruce Rock area the previous weekend were the biggest, blazing 40,000ha, with the Wickepin event burning 18,173ha and a further 2206ha burnt at Bridgetown.

Denmark had 2150ha burnt and four homes and four non-residential properties were lost.

