Narralda Shorthorns in demand at annual sale

NEW clients, interstate buyers and long-term clients were just a few of the many highlights at the recent Narralda Shorthorn annual bull and female sale, where prices rose to a top of $18,750 for a Shorthorn sire and $2450 for a line of purebred females.

The stud cleared 13 out of 17 sires to an average of $9519, while all 22 of the commercial purebred heifers offered, sold to an average of $2073 per head.

Securing the $18,750 top price bull was new client Greg Brook, G & E Brook, Redmond, who not only was a new client to the stud but a new buyer of the Shorthorn breed.

"A while ago I purchased heifers which had Shorthorn influence in them and over time I noticed they were the best breeders being extremely fertile, having good milk and they had the best calves," Mr Brook said.

"When selecting the bull I looked specifically at his milk figures and structure and in general I thought he was a very well put together sire with plenty of muscle."

Mr Brook will use the top price sire over some Angus cross females.

Natural thickness, good figures and a chilled out disposition meant that buyers were clamouring to get hold of Narralda Rhett R75 who was out of Narralda Jenny's Gift and by Crathes Layton.

On paper, the top price sire ranked in the top 10 per cent for WWT at +64.4 as well as YWT which was +99.6.

It also was in the top percentile for milk at +33.3 and his API index was in the top 5pc at 125.7.

Scorching prices kept on coming and a sale second top price of $16,000 was achieved when one of the younger rising 18-month-old sires sold to Eperance buyer and volume buyer on the day R Purvis.

Ivy (bottom left), Nicole and Kent Muir, Wyndarra Shorthorn stud, Manjimup, Elders, Albany representative Wayne Mitchell and Narralda stud principal Alex Burrow at the Narralda Shorthorn sale where the Muir family purchased 10 purebred heifers to a top of $2450.

Under the Purvis buyer number there were also an additional three bulls which they secured paying $12,000, $8500 and $8000.

Buyers from all over WA and Australia continued to act on the Narralda bulls and Marellan Shorthorns, Queensland, bid via AuctionsPlus to take home the impressive Narralda Raynor R60 for $15,500.

This bull was sought after both for its sire presence as well as its predicted potential with the sire being ranked in the top 1pc of the breed for several traits.

Raynor was -2.3 for BW (top 1pc) 14.6 for CE, -0.52 for YG and its overall API index had it at 139.8 which was also in the top 1pc of the breed.

Also paying good money for their selection, was Pinjarra based Glenreagh Pty Ltd, which secured Narralda Raphael for $10,500 while MJ & CH Bleechmore, Boyup Brook, took home two bulls paying $9000 and $6000.

Another Esperance buyer which were active on the Narralda bulls included Hargate Park and it also came away with two paying $5000 each.

In the females, the majority of the offering were snapped up by return buyers Kent and Nicole Muir, Wyndarra Shorthorn stud, Manjimup.

The Muirs purchased three pens all up comprising four at $2450 (which was the top price in the section), three at $2350 and another three at $2100.

Buyer Kent Muir said that they were in the process of building numbers and were up to 40 registered stud Shorthorns.

Also active on the females was long-term Narralda client AF & HM Hawley, Albany, who secured a pen of four for $1950 each, while LB Moore, Mt Barker, bought a pen of five at $1850 each.

Elders Mt Barker agent Wayne Mitchell said it was a very successful sale and it was good to see interest coming from all over the State as well as across Australia.

"The result was a credit to the Burrow family and a nod to how their Shorthorn genetics are regarded Australia wide," Mr Mitchell said.

"Buyer interest was particularly discerning on figures, as well as bulls suited for use over heifers."

