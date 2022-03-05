Enviable rural lifestyle close to Perth

Price: Offers over $945,000

Location: Bakers Hill

Area: 37.2ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Maria Finnigan 0438 466 426

LOCATED on the Perth-side of the Bakers Hill township, about 45 minutes' drive from Perth airport, Koojedda offers an enviable lifestyle.

With multi-dwelling accommodation, fruit orchards, horse facilities, paddocks and a native bush reserve - this property has something for everyone.

Named after a railway siding, Koojedda was originally home to a multi-generational family that operated a timber mill, dairy and citrus orchard.

Apart from two large commercial-sized sheds, the houses and buildings are constructed of wandoo and jarrah timbers that were milled on the property in the late 1940s.

Accommodation comprises a four-bedroom homestead, a two-bedroom cottage and a self-contained bespoke replica Victorian train carriage.

The homestead is air-conditioned, with three fireplaces and has undergone extensive renovation throughout including rewiring, replumbing and polishing of the wandoo floorboards to restore its original grandeur.

The homestead is a traditional Queenslander farmhouse design, with double French doors from all rooms opening to a wide wrap-around verandah.

The cottage is original and could benefit from some internal cosmetic updating.

Major structural work has been undertaken, including connection to underground power and water, full electrical rewiring, new Colorbond roofing, reverse-cycle air-conditioning and an electric hot water system installed.

The self-contained train carriage sits behind the main homestead.

The 'Koojedda Express' is a bespoke design and has quality fittings throughout, including a kitchenette, airconditioning, oak flooring and roofing plus an ensuite with toilet and a clawfoot bath.

Scheme water is connected to the property.

Rainwater is also collected in two 22,500 litre tanks connected to one of the sheds and a smaller tank connected to the cottage.

Electricity is supplied from mains and a 5 kiloWatt, 20 panel solar system.

About 33 per cent is arable land - the remaining land is a bush reserve, perfect for walking, riding bikes or horses.

The arable land has previously been cropped and used for grazing.

Horse facilities include an arena, roundyard and two nightyards.

Walking and riding trails, including the Kep Track and Golden Pipeline Trail, can be accessed from the front and rear of the property.

There are two established orchards.

The main orchard contains productive orange, grapefruit, mandarin and fig trees.

A second orchard, containing apple and pear trees, requires attention.

Properties like Koojedda rarely come on the market.

It offers a 'good-life' country-lifestyle with modern amenity and the convenience of being close to Perth and regional services.

