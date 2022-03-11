Biofuel grain vessel trial gets approval

THE CBH Group said the first biofuel trial on a grain vessel exporting from Australia was a success, with a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

CBH Marketing and Trading partnered with Oldendorff Carriers to ship 30,000 tonnes of sustainably certified malting barley aboard the biofuel-powered Edwine Oldendorff in January 2022.

The trial found that the biofuel blend achieved a 14 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (against an estimated 15pc reduction) for its journey from Albany to Vietnam compared to conventional fossil fuels.

The biofuel was also found to have no impact on the speed of the vessel or its engine performance.

CBH chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig said this was a fantastic result that would help pave the way for a more sustainable grains industry.

"The trial has gathered valuable information which will undoubtedly shape efforts to decarbonise the shipping industry," Mr Craig said.

"Reducing emissions along the supply chain is a massive task and we are proud to be working alongside our global partners to find a solution."

The malting barley, which is accredited as sustainable under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) program, was set for Vietnam's leading malting company, Intermalt.

Intermalt services a number of brewing customers, the largest being Heineken, which has set a target of a carbon neutral value chain by 2040.

"This trial is one way we are making sure we can continue to meet the increasing market demand for sustainable grain and keep our WA growers competitive," Mr Craig said.

Oldendorff Carriers Melbourne managing director Ben Harper said they were very satisfied with the trial and considered it a successful demonstration of the sourcing, supply and combustion of the biofuel blend.

"Given the reduced carbon input, reduced carbon emissions and the inspection of the engine equipment, we conclude that this voyage was performed in a more efficient manner than a similar voyage fully powered by fossil fuels," Mr Harper said.

The biofuel blend was supplied by integrated energy company BP and comprised 20pc biofuel, largely made from recycled cooking oils.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

